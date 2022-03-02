Sheriff’s Report

Benjamin Codey Cromer, 30, of Lawsonville, was arrested Feb. 15 for felony larceny and felony possession of stolen goods. Bond: $5,000. Court date: April 19.

Jeffery Randall Hole, 59, of Walnut Cove, was charged with failure to appear in Stokes County court on Feb. 15. Bond: $3,000. Court date: March 8.

Amy Roshell Gray, 44, of Mount Airy, was arrested on Feb. 14 for felony possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500. Court date: Feb. 14.

Brandon Marshall Reeves, 38, of King, was served with an order for arrest on Feb. 14. Bond: $500. Court date: March 9.

Ronnie Edward Ayers, 57, of King, was charged with driving while license revoked on Feb. 14. No bond or court date was listed on his report.

Rose Mary Rose, 64, of Westfield, was charged on Feb. 14 with two counts of violating the school attendance law. Court date: March 1.

Beth Lea Boyd, 23, of Eden, was charged on Feb. 14 with driving without insurance and a revoked registration plate. Court date: April 8.

Kristin Bowman Palmer, 43, of Madison, was arrested Feb. 13 for felony trafficking methamphetamine, felony possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, felony maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Bond: $100,000. Court date: Feb. 14.

Joe Lee Brim Jr., 43, of Madison, was arrested Feb. 13 for felony trafficking by possession, felony maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances, felony possession with intent to sell and deliver a Schedule III Controlled Substance, felony possession with intent to sell and deliver a Schedule VI Controlled Substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Bond: $200,000. Court date: March 16.

Travis Dean Riggs, 51, of Germanton, was charged on Feb. 13 with two counts of failure to pay child support. Bond: $8,000. Court date: Feb. 17.

James Wade Litaker, 57, of Germanton, was charged Feb. 13 with failure to report new address as a sex offender. Bond: $5,000. Court date: Feb. 22.

Jennifer Gibson Lunsford, 54, of Germanton, was charged on Feb. 13 with misuse of the 911 system, a misdemeanor. Court date: Feb. 22.

Jenny Marie Holt, 40, of Lawsonville, was charged with failure to appear in Forsyth County court on Feb. 12. Bond: $2,500. Court date: March 10 in Winston-Salem.

Kenneth Nesean Lane, 34, of Winston-Salem, was charged Feb. 12 with failure to appear in Forsyth County court. Bond: $1,000. Court date: March 7 in Winston-Salem.

Zachary Dale Ayers, 30, of Westfield, was charged with failure to appear in Stokes County court on Feb. 12. Bond: $10,000. Court date: March 15.

Brandon Todd Grantham, 39, of Walnut Cove, was charged with failure to appear in Forsyth County Court on Feb. 12. Bond: $2,500. Court date: March 4 in Winston-Salem.

Terrance Alverd Ward II, 39, of Germanton, was cited on Feb. 12 for driving while license was revoked and driving without insurance. Court date: March 1.

James Anthony Hattaway Jr., 51, of Pine Hall, was charged with failure to appear in Rockingham County court on Feb. 12. Bond: $500. Court date: March 1.

Jeffery Gray Cockerham, 44, of Westfield, was arrested Feb. 11 on a fugitive order from Carroll County, Virginia. Bond: $75,000. Court date: Feb. 14.

Shanadoah Renee Gullatt, 29, of Pinnacle, was charged with failure to appear in Surry County court on Feb. 11. Bond: $50,000. Court date: March 7.

Kenny Dell Neal, 35, of Walnut Cove, was charged with failure to appear in Carteret County court on Feb. 11. Bond: $5,000. Court date: Feb. 21 in Beaufort.

Randy Stephen Martin, 69, of Sandy Ridge, was arrested on a true bill of indictment from Rockingham County on Feb. 11. Bond: $2,500. Court date: March 7 in Reidsville.

Jerimiah Payton Hawks, 19, of Pilot Mountain, was charged Feb. 11 with failure to appear in Stokes court. Bond: $1,000. Court date: March 1.

Rebecca Anne Spaulding, 41, of Madison, was charged Feb. 11 with resisting an officer. Court date: March 1.

Junior Ray Cardwell, 48, of Danbury, was charged with a school attendance law violation on Feb. 10. Court date: March 1.

Jimmy Douglas Burgess Jr., 52, of Sandy Ridge, was charged on Feb. 10 with driving while license revoked, fictitious license plate, resisting, delaying and obstructing an officer, possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Court date: March 22.

Jacob Emory Harris, 29, of Walnut Cove, was charged with failure to appear in Stokes County court on Feb. 9. Bond: $300. Court date: March 1.

Joshua Dane Boles, 39, of Walnut Cove, was charged with felony failure to return a hired motor vehicle and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Feb. 9. Bond: $2,000. Court date: March 8.

Christopher Gaga Mason, 22, of Pinnacle, was charged with failure to appear in Stokes court on Feb. 9. Bond: $5,000. Court date: Feb. 15. (There was a second failure to appear charge also listed in a separate report. Bond: $15,000. Court date: April 4.)

Elizabeth Nichole Goins, 30, of Pilot Mountain, was charged on Feb. 8 with violation of a domestic violence protective order in Surry County. Court date: March 7 in Dobson.

Sydney Renee Shaver, 29, of King, was charged with failure to appear in Davidson County court on Feb. 8. Bond: $500. Court date: March 2 in Lexington.

John Francis O’Dell Jr., 37, of Westfield, was charged Feb. 7 with failure to pay child support in Davidson County. Bond: $2,604.50. Court date: March 10 in Lexington.

Amanda Joyce Walls, 38, of Walnut Cove, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in Forsyth County on Feb. 7. Bond: $500. Court date: March 7 in Winston-Salem.

Joshua Dane Boles, 39, of Walnut Cove, was charged Feb. 7 with two counts of failure to appear in Surry County court. Bond: $1,500. Court date: March 3 in Dobson.

Robert Lee Turnstall Jr., 55, of Walnut Cove, was arrested Feb. 7 on a felony charge of being a fugitive from justice. Court date: Feb. 14.

Jessica Ann Barnes, 36, of Stoneville, was charged Feb. 6 with misdemeanor larceny, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, two counts possession of a Schedule III Controlled Substance, possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Court date: March 22.

Jeff Wayne White, 52, of Danbury, was charged with communicating threats and assault by pointing a gun on Feb. 5. Court date: Feb. 21.

Robert Michael Thompson, 52, of Mount Airy, was charged on Feb. 4 with assault on a female and communicating threats. Court date: March 9.

Frances Grace Bowling, 31, of Walnut Cove, was arrested Feb. 4 for cruelty to animals and two counts illegal tethering. Court date: Feb. 15.

Betty Lynn Brasher, 57, of Pinnacle, was arrested on Feb. 4 for felony possession of heroin, simple possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000. Court date: Feb. 7.

Joshua Blain Cochran, 33, of Walnut Cove, was charged on Feb. 3 with three counts of communicating threats, assault on a female and assault by pointing a gun. Bond: $2,000. Court date: Feb. 9.

Daniel Ledford Bush, 32, of King, was arrested on Feb. 2 for two felony counts of soliciting a child by computer in Stokes County, plus two felony counts of soliciting a child by computer in Surry County. Bond: $20,000. Court date: Feb. 3.

Adrian Veldman, 30, of King, was charged on Feb. 2 with failure to appear in Forsyth County on a charge of violating a domestic violence protective order. Court date: March 3 in Winston-Salem.

Anita Carol McHone, 56, of Danbury, was charged Feb. 2 with misdemeanor larceny. Bond: $2,500. Court date: Feb. 22.

Timmy Wayne Mabe, of King, was charged with failure to appear in Stokes County court Feb. 1. Bond: $3,000. Court date: March 1.

Derek Ray Wilson, 31, of Tobaccoville, was charged with failure to appear in Stokes court on Feb. 1. Bond: $2,000. Court date: Feb. 21.

Gala Nicole Hundley, 50, of Stoneville, was charged with failure to appear in court on Jan. 31. Bond: $1,500. Court date: Feb. 17.

Robert Thomas Nichols Jr., 68, of Walnut Cove, was charged on Jan. 31 with assault by pointing a gun, communicating threats and second-degree trespass. Bond: $5,000. Court date: Feb. 21.

John Thaddeus Haynes, 31, of Madison, was charged Jan. 31 with failure to appear in Guilford County court. Bond: $1,000. Court date: Feb. 9 in Greensboro.

Brian Terrell Miller, 53, of Winston-Salem, was arrested on Jan. 30 for felony possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, felony maintaining a vehicle or dwelling for controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000. Court date: Jan. 31.

Rhonda Nicole Kennedy, 46, of Pinnacle, was charged on Jan. 30 with failure to get a pet vaccinated. Bond: $1,000. Court date: Feb. 7.

Jason Edward Josey, 44, of Walnut Cove, was charged with failure to appear in David County court on Jan. 29. Bond: $1,500. Court date: Feb. 14 in Mocksville.

Lindsay Nicole Spainhour, 36, of Tobaccoville, was arrested Jan. 28 for felony possession of a controlled substance on jail premises. Bond: $5,000. Court date: Jan. 31.

Gray Allen Spaugh, 37, of Dobson, was charged Jan. 28 with simple possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance and resisting an officer. Bond: $5,000. Court date: March 16.

Whitney Renee Lawrence, 42, of Walnut Cove, was arrested on Jan. 28 for felony possession of a Schedule III Controlled Substance, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000. Court date: Feb. 21.

Joe Frankie Epperson, 47, no address, was charged with violating a 50B restraining order on Jan. 26. Court date: Feb. 1.

Dennis William Stultz, 27, of Germanton, was charged Jan. 26 with failure to appear in Forsyth County court. Bond: $500. Court date: Feb. 4 in Winston-Salem.

Vincent Lamont Davis, 49, of Walnut Cove, was charged on Jan. 24 with failure to appear in Stokes County court. Bond: $1,000. Court date: Feb. 4.

Lisa Marie Cook, 44, of Sparta, was charged with failure to return rental property on Jan. 24. Court date: Feb. 15.

Donna Jo Passmore, 29, of Sandy Ridge, was arrested on Jan. 24 for felony assault causing serious injury. Bond: $5,000. Court date: Feb. 9.

Richard Holder, of Biscoe, was charged Jan. 24 with failure to appear in Montgomery County court on a child support charge. Bond: $1,000. Court date: Feb. 14.

Jeremy Ray Bottoms, 24, of Winston-Salem, was arrested on Jan. 23 for two felony counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver a Schedule III Controlled Substance, felony possession with intent to sell and deliver a Schedule I Controlled Substance, felony possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, felony fleeing to elude arrest in a motor vehicle, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, possession of less than ½ ounce of marijuana, speeding, reckless driving with wanton disregard for public safety, fictitious license tag, driving while license revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. There were also multiple charges of failure to appear in court. All charges were in Forsyth County. Bond: $100,000. Court date: Jan. 24 in Winston-Salem.

Michael Anthony McClinton Jr., 36, of Kernersville, was charged with larceny by employee on Jan. 23. Bond: $1,000. Court date: Jan. 24.

Jordan Lee Brewer, 27, of Walnut Cove, was arrested on Jan. 23 for felony fleeing to elude arrest and resisting, obstructing and delaying an officer. Bond: $2,500. Court date: March 8.

Bryan Tyler Snow, 29, of Rural Hall, was charged Jan. 23 with possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Court date: March 8.

Stephanie Nicole Brunt, 36, of Winston-Salem, was charged Jan. 21 with failure to appear in Forsyth County court. Bond: $1,000. Court date: Feb. 10 in Winston-Salem.

Coltin Tucker Hildreth, 23, of Walnut Cove, was charged with driving without an operator’s license on Jan. 21. Court date: March 16.

Cody Lee Clayton, 33, of Walnut Cove, was charged on Jan. 21 with driving while license revoked and having a fictitious license plate. Court date: Feb. 16.

Travis Wayne Plemmons, 22, of Westfield, was charged on Jan. 21 with careless and reckless driving. Court date: March 1.

Daniel Thompson Rogers, 40, of Mount Airy, was charged Jan. 21 with failure to appear in Stokes County court for a felony probation violation. Bond: $20,000. Court date: Feb. 9.

Alexander Johnson Butner, 22, of Winston-Salem, was arrested on Jan. 20 for felony larceny of law enforcement equipment, felony possession of stolen goods and injury to personal property. Bond: $1,000. Court date: Feb. 23.

Richard Kenneth Shull III, 41, no address, was arrested on Jan. 20 for felony failure to report a new address as a sex offender, and felony tampering with an electronic monitoring device. Bond: $75,000. Court date: Feb. 15.

Crystal Jade Hutchens, 35, no address, was charged Jan. 20 with a probation violation. Bond: $15,000. Court date: Feb. 7.

Marisol Gomez-Hernandez, 26, of Winston-Salem, was charged on Jan. 20 for possession of less than ½ ounce of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, injury to personal property, and five counts of failure to appear in Guilford and Forsyth county courtrooms on previous charges. Bond: $16,500. Court date: March 1.

Kevin Brent Mabe, 38, of Danbury, was charged with failure to appear in Stokes court on Jan. 20. Bond: $20,000. Court date: Feb. 28.

Valissa Jean Karlik, 35, of Madison, was charged with selling/transferring food stamp benefits in Rockingham County. Bond: $10,000. Court date: Jan. 31.

Lucas Aaron Gilham, 44, of Winston-Salem, was charged with failure to appear in Stokes County court on Jan. 19. Bond: $7,500. Court date: July 22.

James Ansel Myers, 50, of King, was charged with communicating threats on Jan. 19. Bond: $1,000. Court date: Jan. 24

Timmy Lee Inman, 45, of Walnut Cove, was charged Jan. 14 with driving while license revoked. Court date: Feb. 9.

***

A $10,000 engagement ring was among the items stolen from a King residence on Feb. 15. Other jewelry valued at more than $1,000 was also taken, according to the report.

Hillside Market in Danbury reported Feb. 13 that someone tried to break into the store, causing $1,500 in damages to the door.

The D&M Mart on N.C. Highway 704 in Sandy Ridge was broken into and robbed on Feb. 13. Taken was $13,000 in cash and a computer hard drive valued at $1,000.

About $5,000 damage was done to an air conditioning unit at a home on Flat Shoals Road on Feb. 13, a report said.

Someone caused $8,000 in damage to a welding machine on Feb. 12 at a site on Friendship Road.

On Feb. 11 the department investigated a fraud case where a King resident said they had been defrauded of $11,800 after giving access to their computer to an unknown person.

An iPad valued at $3,200 was reported stolen from a home in Rural Hall on Feb. 10.

Deputies investigated a heroin overdose at Lawsonville Elementary School on Feb. 9.

Several items were reported stolen on Feb. 9 from a Sandy Ridge location, including a catalytic converter, various tools and $40 in coins. The total value of the items was more than $1,200.

True Light Baptist Church in Sandy Ridge reported on Feb. 8 that someone broke into a storage building and stole a utility trailed valued at $1,000.

Someone tried to kick in the basement door of a business on Main Street in Walnut Cove on Feb. 7. Damage to the door was about $150.

A King resident reported bank fraud of more than $5,800 on Feb. 2, a report said. Another bank fraud case was investigated on Feb. 15, this one involving a Sandy Ridge resident and about $300 stolen.

Someone took two checks from the mailbox of a residence on N.C. Highway 772 on Feb. 1. The total value of the checks was more than $300.

A blue Dodge Caravan valued at $3,000 was reported stolen from a property on N.C. Highway 772 in Pine Hall on Jan. 28.

On Jan. 26, multiple items with a total value of almost $800 were reported stolen from a storage unit in King.

A Westfield woman reported on Jan. 24 that she was scammed out of $70,000 by someone posing as a Microsoft employee.

Stewart’s Grading and Hauling in Germanton reported the theft of a catalytic converter from a work van on Jan. 24. The item was valued at $1,000.

Multiple tools and work-related items were stolen from a Danbury residence on Jan. 24. The total value of the items taken was more than $4,000.

A Walnut Cove resident reported on Jan. 12 that stole checks from him and used them to deposit money into their bank account.