Back to the drawing board for political maps

Protesters gather in Raleigh on Feb. 2 against the election maps drawn last fall.

The state’s new political maps are unconstitutional, the North Carolina Supreme Court ruled last Friday.

The maps, drawn by Republican-majority legislture late last year, would have given GOP candidates an advantage in elections for the next 10 years, experts agreed. Republican leaders argued that redistricting is an political process and that courts shouldn’t get involved.

The Supreme Court, which has a Democratic majority, disagreed.

The justices ruled that the maps were skewed so much that they violate the state’s Constitution — specifically that they “are unconstitutional beyond a reasonable doubt under the free elections clause, the equal protection clause, the free speech clause and the freedom of assembly clause of North Carolina’s constitution.”

The ruling divided the court along party lines. All three Republican justices said they would have allowed the maps to stand. But all four Democratic justices joined in the majority opinion, which struck down the maps for both the N.C. General Assembly and North Carolina’s 14 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Chief Justice Paul Newby, writing a dissent, said the majority had initiated a major expansion of the court’s power and created requirements so vague “as to only allow this court to ultimately determine a plan’s constitutionality.”

“The question of how much partisan consideration is unconstitutional remains a mystery, as does what is meant by ‘substantially equal voting power on the basis of partisan affiliation,’” Newby wrote.

Their ruling orders new political districts to be redrawn. That’s expected to happen quickly, before this year’s elections.

But the order from the court did not say which specific districts must be altered. Standards that lawmakers must meet to know replacement lines are lawful also are imprecise. udges would approve their own maps if the General Assembly doesn’t enact some, the Supreme Court order says.

The Supreme Court promised to have a final decision on those replacement boundaries by Feb. 23 — the day before candidate filing resumes for the May 17 primaries. The order said a more detailed opinion would follow, but it’s unclear when that will be filed.

The Feb. 23 deadline is right up against the current date for the start of candidate filing — Feb. 24 — for the 2022 primaries. That could complicate things, especially if either side appeals whatever decision the trial court ultimately makes on the new maps.

There is a chance North Carolina will see a repeat of what happened in December, when the courts shut down candidate filing — then reopened it, then shut it down again.

Republican legislative leaders were cautious Monday afternoon about disclosing what they’ll do next.