Red Cross pleads for blood donations

The American Red Cross says it’s facing “the worst blood shortage in over a decade.”

February is considered a busy month for blood drives, and there are a number scheduled locally.

There is a drive set for today (Thursday) at King Moravian Church, 228 West Dalton Street, from 1-6 p.m. To make an appointment, go to the Red Cross website, www.redcrossblood.org.

Other upcoming local blood drives, according to the website, are at Pilot Mountain Middle School (Feb. 17), Shoals Fire Department in Pinnacle (Feb. 21), Capella Church of Christ on Flat Shoals Road (Feb. 24), Trinity United Methodist Church in King (Feb. 28), at the Stokes Family YMCA in King (March 10), Calvary Baptist Church in King (March 24), and Mount Olive Elementary School (April 12).

“We continue to face a national blood crisis,” said Maya Franklin, Regional Communications Director, Greater Carolinas Region, for the American RedCross. “The Red Cross has experienced about a 10 percent decline in the number of people donating blood since the pandemic began.”

“The Red Cross has had less than a one-day supply of critical blood products in recent weeks – well below the ideal five-day supply. All blood types are needed, especially types O positive and O negative. Blood cannot be manufactured or stockpiled and can only be made available through the kindness of volunteer donors.”

The blood you donate locally stays local, said Ellen Kirtner of The Blood Connection, which along with The Red Cross supplies hospitals with the blood they need. “Your donation will directly affect the community where you live,” she said. “The blood supply is only as bad as the community allows it to be. We know that blood saves lives and we need the community’s help to solve this problem.”

The shortage has not yet directly affected North Carolina hospitals, state health officials say.

The Red Cross needs community members to roll up a sleeve to help ensure people in their communities receive the care they need,” Franklin added. “If there is not an immediate opportunity available to donate, donors are asked to make an appointment in the days and weeks ahead to ensure the Red Cross can replenish and maintain a sufficient blood supply.”

You can make an appointment to give blood or platelets by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).