School board hears ‘good news’ on COVID trends

DANBURY — The Stokes County Board of Education received good news from Superintendent Dr. Brad Rice as he presented his bi-monthly COVID-19 report, as he said “these numbers are lower than last week.”

“The county was down to 365 active cases yesterday; school staff was seven active cases, and eight (among) students,” Rice told Board members. “The school spread data is staying about the same, at three percent. Vaccinations are slowly creeping up.

“On masking, we’re now at seven straight school days with every school at masking optional. I believe that some said the Board of Education’s decision to use this practice it would close our schools – that has not happened. I believe the most that has happened is that we’ve had four of our 19 schools with masking required on any given day. Those were for short-time periods of time.”

Dr. Rice did relate some numbers of new cases, a statistic he called “shocking” from January as the Omicon variant made an impact on Stokes County as it did the entire nation. “We hit our peak the week of Jan. 9-15, with 955 new cases in the county; the students had 161 new cases and staff 44 had new cases. Since that time, in the last three weeks, it has gone down dramatically each week. … So we believe we’re on the right path again as these numbers are going down.

“I’ve spoken to other superintendents and most health departments are in agreement that Omicron was so bad that in a span of two or three weeks everyone would get it and then it would be over. What we were hearing was that by Feb. 1 we would be out of the peaks, and that’s shown true for us.”

“We’re looking forward to continuing to have those numbers go down,” Dr. Rice added, “and again I believe the Board showed great wisdom with our masking optional practice. I’ve been contacted by several school districts to ask about our practice because they love seeing the numbers. I think it has been a wonderful success. Back in September, people asked “when do (masks) come off. This puts a hard number on it. If it’s below five percent, then they come off. People appreciate having that hard number. And that’s what I’ve shared with other districts.”

In other business, the Board:

● Welcomed Matt Brown as the new director of School Nutrition.

● Reviewed the budget for 2021-2022 school year, with revenue that include federal allotments. The total of the budget is nearly $78 million; of that, 75% goes to salaries and benefits, most of which are inflexible as they are set by the legislature, Finance Director Lanette Moore said. Moore also went over several budget amendments.

● Discussed tuition rates for out-out-district transfers. Since waiving tuition for these students, Assistant Superintendent Jared Jones told the Board, number of transfer students is up by 82%, or an additional 119 students. The majority of these transfers (75%) come from the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County system. Jones also asked the Board to continue to wave that fee for the next school year.

“To us it’s a win-win,” said Board member Dwayne Bryant, “because it’s helping us to keep our numbers up.”

The Board later approved the continuation of fee waiver for transfers.

● Received an update from Johnna Cheek, director of Academic and Emotional Support, on school mental health positions (nurses, counselors, psychologists and social workers).

● Discussed the start of the budget process for the next school year. Dr. Rice told the Board that the system is asking school principals about their facility needs as a first step, well as polling the directors for their programming needs for the Current Expense Budget. “If there are items you would like to see built into the budget,” Rice said, “if you would let myself or Ms. Moore know that in the next couple of weeks we could build that into the Superintendent’s recommended budget that I present to the Board.”

Board member Pat Messick said she would like to add more dental benefits back into the budget. “Several years ago we had to take some dental benefits away from our employees because we had such a low fund balance, and I’ve just felt bad about that. … This would help every employee.” Board Chair Von Robertson again suggested adding an aviation class, while Bryant mentioned funding for CTE classes.

● Reviewed the 9000 series of school policies.

● Approved the Personnel Report.

● Board Chair Robinson also asked to better publicize kindergarten registration, which opens March 8.