Work continues at Visitors Center

Superintendent Robin Riddlebarger talks about the repair work being done to the building’s exterior walls. Photos by Neill Caldwell | The Stokes News Work continues at the center at the state park, delayed by weather, the pandemic and supply chain issues. Photos by Neill Caldwell | The Stokes News The front elevation for the Visitors Center. The rear of the facility features tall towers of rock work. Photos by Neill Caldwell | The Stokes News

DANBURY — If you had Jan. 1 in your office pool for when the Hanging Rock State Park Visitors Center might re-open, you are NOT a winner.

If you had Feb. 1, you are NOT a winner.

But you’re getting warmer.

“We had a punch-list meeting last Friday. There’s still lots of small items needed,” said Park Superintendent Robin Riddlebarger when contacted this week.

Work has been delayed by a number of factors, including COVID (“if one more person tells me that, I’ll scream,” says Riddlebarger), supply chain issues, and the weather. But the biggest reason is that the job of renovating the state park system’s first visitors’ center turned out to be much bigger than first imagined.

That’s because over the past 25 years or so, rain had gotten between the rock and the wood that make up the exterior walls and rotted the wood. Once workers go into the walls, much more had to be replaced that originally planned. That’s when Raleigh got involved.

“The weather just pummels this building, snow and sleet and rain, and the weather on top of the mountain is a little harsher than it is in the surrounding environment,” Riddlebarger said. “So the old (wood) siding is being completely replaced with concrete fiberboard, which is maintenance free and will last longer. There were also some drywall issues, but that was small compared to the rock work and siding.”

There was waist-high stonework around the building, and workers discovered that water had gotten behind the stonework, and that caused damage that no one could have seen otherwise.

“In the stonework that was left, in the back of the building, they did new tuck-pointing so that water can’t get in between the cracks,” Riddlebarger said. “And they put new tops on all the pillars that so all the way around. The way (the stonework) was angled, water was just rushing at the building with no means of escape. So the work will definitely help. Every time they pull off a door, for example, they found rot where water had gotten in.”

That included all the wood around the windows, and some of the insulation. So that’s being replaced with new high-tech insulation. And windows are being upgraded as well.

Everything that’s been done is in the interest of making it waterproof.

A local company, Simcon, from Mount Airy, is doing the work.

Once completed, visitors will notice a few changes. Some little-utilized parts of the building are being repurposed.

One example, Riddlebarger said, is the area at the back of the facility. “They had to put a little road in to get the lift in place, so we’re thinking of utilizing this space a little better. Making a little picnic area. It’s like a castle back here to me, a castle wall.”

Hanging Rock’s Visitors’ Center opened in 1996.

“You think about the CCC guys who built the dam and the bathhouse (in the 1930s),” says Riddlebarger, “but it’s the newer buildings that have needed a lot of maintenance.: