A dozen new local COVID deaths in past week

Free at-home tests, masks Federal and state officials have announced recent moves to help alleviate long lines at COVID testing sites and widespread shortages of rapid, at-home tests. With testing sometimes hard to come by, North Carolina officials have increased the number of testing sites across the state, including no-cost, community and pop-up sites. To find a testing site, visit the state’s search function at https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/about-covid-19/testing/find-covid-19-tests/find-covid-19-testing-site. Long lines at testing sites across the country and widespread shortages of rapid, at-home tests have not helped. The White House launched a website last week where people can order four free at home rapid COVID tests through the postal service. The process is simple and fast. First visit the site, https://www.covidtests.gov/. The masks should be delivered seven to 12 days. The Biden administration also says it is providing 400 million N95 masks to pharmacies and other locations, including the Stokes County Health Department in Danbury, throughout the U.S. where adults could pick them up free of charge. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that properly fitting N95, K95 or other filtering masks offer the best protection against the omicron variant. Cloth masks offer the least protection.

Stokes County is averaging more than 100 new COVID-19 cases each day as the Omicron-led surge continues and the death rate also jumped up.

As the latest numbers were updated by the county’s Health Department on Tuesday, there were 1,011 active cases, up from this time last week but actually down from a high of 1,201 on Jan. 19. There are nine people hospitalized, way down from the 28 hospitalized a week ago.

Most troubling are 12 additional deaths in the past seven days. The culmative death toll in Stokes County during the pandemic is now 143.

The county has also crossed the 10,000-case mark, with a total of 10,234 lab-confirmed positive this week, up by 800 new cases since last week.

And new statistics from Johns Hopkins show that the seven-day rolling average for new cases per 100,000 residents in Stokes County is 229.9. But that figure remains less than neighboring counties: Rockingham, 355.7; Surry, 301.9; Yadkin, 297.3; Forsyth, 289.2; and Guilford, 263.9.

The Stokes County Health Department announced this week that it has partnered with Radeas Laboratories to open a COVID Testing site at King’s First Baptist Church. This is a drive-thru testing site with same-day results. This week the times will be Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

● New COVID-19 cases hit a peak 11 days ago in North Carolina and have, more or less, been on the decline since. On Jan. 13, there were more than 44,000 new cases. On Sunday, there were about 24,000. The state is seeing 20,000 to 30,000 positive tests a day, and the positivity rate for tests is approaching 40%. And as of this week, more than 20,000 North Carolinians have died from COVID-19.

● Several new studies from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show getting your COVID-19 booster shot provides the best protection against the highly contagious omicron variant. The omicron variant accounts for 99% of cases in the U.S. and the three studies are the first set of real-life data that evaluate the boosters against omicron. One CDC study looked at 88,000 hospitalizations in 10 states. It found a booster shot was 90% effective at preventing hospitalization during December and January as omicron surged. Two shots of a COVID-19 vaccine was only 57% effective when at least six months past the second dose.

● A clinical trial for an omicron-specific COVID-19 vaccine is underway, according to a news release from Pfizer and BioNTech. The trial will include 1,420 healthy adults ages 18 to 55 and consider safety, tolerability and the level of immune response as a primary dose and a booster.

● Although some states are starting to see COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalizations drop after the latest surge, other states are still seeing increases that are straining overwhelmed health care facilities. According to data from the Department of Health and Human Services, COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Northeast are down by about 11% and about 6% in the Midwest. The data also shows that new COVID-19 hospital admissions are starting to decline nationwide. As health officials in Maryland, Illinois, Connecticut and New York reported promising numbers in regards to COVID-19, other parts of the country are seeing peak numbers. In the West, COVID-19 hospitalizations were up by about 15% in the past week and the South saw a 6% increase. COVID-19 hospitalizations also reached record numbers in Arkansas, and in West Virginia, Gov. Jim Justice told residents that not getting vaccinated and boosted would be “a real mistake.”

Officials in North Carolina asked for federal support on Friday for stressed hospital systems in the Charlotte region, where they say the omicron variant “is sending record numbers of people” to hospitals. A vast majority of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 in the state are not vaccinated, officials said.

● On March 24, 2020, North Carolina reported its first COVID deaths, a Cabarrus County resident in their 70s, and a Virginian in their 60s who was just passing through. State officials gave no names, no ages. The number itself, 2, was the news. On Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022 – 22 months later – the state reported COVID deaths had reached 20,000. But cold statistics tell us nothing of grief and loss, or the lives, names and loves behind a number difficult to get your mind around. Data says that in 2019, the flu killed 1,733 North Carolinians, and that in the last year, COVID killed 12,000.

● Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist – in conjunction with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services – is opening a new COVID-19 testing site as the state continues to see a surge in cases and hospitalizations. The sites, at Bowman Gray Stadium (west lot), 1250 South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, opens Thursday. This will be an outdoor, drive-thru site. The hospital said all three sites will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday through mid-February, and will offer PCR testing. Saturday hours may be added if needed, officials said.

● The Biden administration is withdrawing an emergency private-sector vaccination mandate against Covid-19 after the Supreme Court blocked its implementation. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration said Tuesday it would continue to work on imposing the vaccination requirement through the regular—and lengthier—rule-making process. The emergency rule, issued in November, mandated that employers with 100 or more employees require their workers to be vaccinated against Covid-19 or submit to weekly testing and wear a mask while indoors. On Jan. 13, the Supreme Court stopped the rule from going into effect while it deliberated over the lawsuit.