Commissioners hear about courthouse expansion plan

DANBURY — The Stokes County Board of Commissioners heard a presentation Monday afternoon about the need to expand the County Courthouse.

Architect Perry Peterson, supported by local judges Angela Puckett and Bill Southern, walked the Commissioners through a proposal to add a two-story addition to the current courthouse that would add about 18,000 square feet to the facility.

The project, Peterson estimated, would take two years to complete at a total cost of between $6.5 and $7.5 million. “If you were a betting person you’d probably want to bet on the upper end,” he said.

The county was given $2 million for courthouse renovation in the recently passed state budget.

Peterson said this was at the front end of the planning stage “but makes sense. It would actually work and be a great thing for the county. … I got excited about it and I don’t get excited about much.”

He began by saying that the 40-year-old building has served the county well and that there was no need to “scrap it” and start all over. “We look forward to using this building for another forty years,” he added later.

Having said that, he said there was a clear need “to increase capacity because of the increased caseload in the courts, because of security and technology issues.”

Renovation alone would “not be a good option” because of space issues. Creating an addition would be much simpler and not create a logistical nightmare, he said. “Just about everyone stays put, and there are offices that are not impacted at all.”

The addition would be in the front of the courthouse structure as you look at it from Main Street, near the main entrance and coming down the hill toward the driveway that loops around the facility and in the direction of the Department of Social Services building on the west side of the governmental campus.

On the upper level, the proposal would create a third courtroom, with additional offices for court officials. The District Attorney’s offices would receive a new space.

Right now, courtrooms A and B are on the upper level, with a third courtroom, C, on the lower level.

“Right now with courtrooms on both levels you have the public moving throughout the building. This plan brings the courtrooms to the same level with one security entrance,” Peterson said.

Downstairs the Sheriff’s Department would not have to relocate, but in fact would be given room for expansion. The two offices that would be affected and need to be relocated would be Veterans’ Affairs and Board of Elections.

The Probation and Juvenile court departments, both now split into two locations, would be consolidated into their own central offices.

Also added on the lower level would be a new suite for the grand jury to convene, a suite for the jury pool to gather, and court space for involuntary commitments (which would double as a virtual courtroom).

Peterson said the current courtrooms would also be renovated. “They’re dreadful, and I’m being nice when I say that. They need to be lightened up so they’re not so dark.”

The judges present said they had been surprised that the plan meets their needs and is yet so simple.

“I’ve been putting Band-Aids on problems for a long time,” said Judge Puckett. For example, “no jury assembly room, which courthouses are required to have so that’s not an ideal situation. It’s not fair to the citizens we ask to serve on a jury.”

“Asking jurors to wait in the parking lot is a black eye for all of us,” Judge Southern interjected.

“The grand jury meets in the law library, so you can’t use the library when the grand jury is in session,” Puckett continued. “We’re on the very of some very serious cases, so we really need to make these changes. … I was surprised that this plan meets all our needs, including our security needs.”

Commissioner Wayne Barneycastle added that “our security at the courthouse is pitiful.”

Commissioner Rick Morris wondered if USDA grants could be secured as they were for the jail expansion.

“We’re very comfortable with this plan,” Puckett concluded, speaking for the judicial community. “We feel like we will not have to come back to you in five or ten years.”

In other business, the Commissioners:

● Also heard a presentation by the Rev. Leslie Bray Brewer on plans to create a Community Center on the site of the old Dodson Hotel on the corner of Main and Second in Walnut Cove. As she did at the last Walnut Cove town board meeting, she said she was there to provide information and ask for prayers and moral support, “not beg for money.” Brewer outlined plans for a gym, walking track, concert stage and annex building with space for meetings and classes.

“I’m for anything that will help children of all ages,” said Commissioner Mendenhall, while Commissioner Barneycastle added “I like that you said you were receiving donations from all over the county. That’s what we need more of in this county, is people working together.” Board Chair Sonya Cox told Brewer “Got has laid this on your heart and I know you’re going to see it through.”

● Approved a contract for new Finance Director Lisa Lankford to start April 1. Lankford has served the county as assistant Finance Director for 22 years. Current Financial Director Julia Edwards is retiring.

● Discussed the county’s new Conflict of Interest policy as being too subjective, per comments from Commissioners Mendenhall and Morris. Mendenhall mentioned the phrase “loss of public credibility” within the new policy and asked “what’s our determining factor on this?” The Board asked County Attorney Ty Browder to review the policy and review it at the next meeting. County Manager Shannon Shaver noted that there were a number of new county policies taking effect in this new year.

● Heard, from Register of Deeds Brandon Hooker, a glowing report “that reads more like a half-year report than a quarterly report” thanks to the tax revenue from the same-day sale of two county nursing homes, Walnut Ridge and Priddy Manor, for more than a combined $26 million. That resulted in more than $53,000 in tax revenues, half of which go to the state while the other half remains in the county, said Hooker, who added that it was the biggest single day in his office’s history.

● Received the tax office report from Richard Brim.

● Discussed creation of a Broadband Planning Committee as suggested by the North Carolina Department of Information Technology’s Glenn Knox, who has been meeting with Assistant County Manager Amber Brown and Purchasing/Project Manager Glenda Pruitt. Knox also appeared at the most recent Commissioners’ meeting. Board members talked about the makeup of the committee and how often it might need to meet. The NCDIT submitted a checklist of what kinds of positions ought to be represented on such a panel, and Commissioner Morris said “we need to go lockstep with them and go right down their list.”