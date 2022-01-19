King native is serving on USS Essex

A King native is serving aboard USS Essex, a U.S. Navy Wasp class amphibious assault ship.

Seaman Hayden Gerstemeier is a 2019 Stokes Early College Highschool graduate. Today, Gerstemeier serves as a Navy interior communications electrician.

“Interior communication electricians work on all interior shipboard communications, to include but not limited to, the ship’s television distribution system, phones, announcing systems, safety and indicating alarm systems, sound powered phones, helm steering indicators and navigation equipment,” said Gerstemeier. “On USS Essex, interior communication electricians own over 12,000 pieces of equipment to aid in the ship’s mission.”

Gerstemeier joined the Navy two years to travel the world.

“I also wanted to experience things I thought I couldn’t do,” said Gerstemeier.

According to Gerstemeier, the values required to succeed in the military are similar to those found in King.

“The lesson that I learned while growing up is that everybody has a purpose to fulfill, no matter who they are or where they came from,” said Gerstemeier.

Homeported in San Diego, USS Essex is the second ship in the Wasp-class of multipurpose amphibious assault ships and the fifth ship named for Essex County, Massachusetts. Essex was a 1000-ton ironclad river gunboat of the U.S. Army and later U.S. Navy during the American Civil War.

According to Navy officials, amphibious assault ships are designed to deliver U.S. Marines and their equipment where they are needed to support a variety of missions ranging from amphibious assaults to humanitarian relief efforts. Designed to be versatile, the ship has the option of simultaneously using helicopters, Harrier jets, and Landing Craft Air Cushioned, as well as conventional landing craft and assault vehicles in various combinations.

“What I like the most at my command is the level of friendship that feels like family,” said King. ” I learn new things every day and my leadership helps me excel as an electrician.”

Though there are many opportunities for sailors to earn recognition in their command, community and careers, Gerstemeier is most proud of two accomplishments.

“I finally figured out who I am and that many people out there accept me no matter what,” said Gerstemeier. “I’m proud of the opportunity I was given.”

As a member of the Navy, Gerstemeier and other sailors know they are a part of a service tradition providing unforgettable experiences through leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance. Their efforts will have a lasting effect around the globe and for generations of sailors who will follow.

“Serving in the Navy to me means pride and resiliency,” added Gerstemeier.