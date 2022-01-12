Student population forecast to decline

DANBURY — The Stokes County Board of Education on Monday listened to a sobering presentation of a population study Bill Powell of LT Consulting in Clemmons, using “multiple sources and multiple data,” Powell said, “kind of like assembling a puzzle.”

Powell said the 2020 Census has not fully published its data, especially related to where the school-age population is located within Stokes County. “So there’s a little bit of a shortage of information for the future,” he said. But the “big picture” of this puzzle is not a particularly pleasant one for school leaders.

“The number of working-age adults 18-64 are declining and continue to decline faster than the (general) population. Meanwhile your population is aging; 28 percent will be 65 or older by 2040. So Stokes County has become an older population, as the youth of the county is not growing as much as the older group.”

Powell also said that births in the county peaked about 1997 and has declined steadily since that point, although have somewhat leveled off in the last 10 years. Likewise, school enrollment in the county peaked about 2000 and has decreased consistently since then.

Powell then ran through a list of factors that could change those trends, including more economic development and job opportunities in the county, larger families and an influx of child-bearing adults.

Powell also referenced the “Stokes County 2035” planning document that was created by the county in 2014-2015.

Powell showed that in the last 20 years, total enrollment has dropped by 1,872, while the birth rate declined from 526 to 380. For the next 10 years, he forecasts an additional total enrollment drop of 620 students. “It’s real, it’s coming,” warned Powell. But that figure is actually less than the average decline of the previous 20 years, he added.

Powell next went to data provided by the county Planning Department on homes added between 2015 and 2021, which show the highest concentration on new homes to be in King, on both sides of Highway 52. But Powell reminded the Board that the number of new homes is not an exact way to determine school enrollment because of several factors.

A more reasonable predictor, also from the county’s Planning office, were two charts showing the number of students age 5 to 17 — again primarily in the southern half of the county, in a band from King up through Mount Olive and Meadows and down to Walnut Cove — and those under age 5, which had the same band of population between King and Walnut Cove but additionally showed an increase in the Sandy Ridge area of the northeastern quadrant of the county. While the Poplar Springs area had fewer 5-and under children than it has current school age children.

The southwest corner of Stokes County contains 50% of the students, Powell said, and the northern half of the county only has 18% of the student population.

“This may give you a little insight if you’re rubbing the crystal ball on where the kids are going to be and not be,” Powell said.

Powell projected high school enrollment for 10 years out, with North Stokes losing 101 students by 2031, South Stokes down 192 students, and West Stokes losing 116 students.

The district as a whole has lost 21% of its students in the last 12 years, with a 10.5% lost projected over the next 10 years.

Finally, Powell looked at how enrollment influences square footage of school facilities with an eye on any potential changes down the road. Six elementary schools in the county, he pointed out, have less than 200 students: Pine Hall (104), Nancy Reynolds (111), Lawsonville (117), Pinnacle (153), Germanton (154) and Sandy Ridge (171).

At the end of Powell’s presentation, Board members were full of questions. Board Chair Von Robertson wondered how much loss was due to statistics, or whether it was due to parents choosing non-public school options. “If it’s a lower birthrate, I don’t know how much success the Board can have in increasing that, but if we’re losing kids to home school and charter schools, if it’s our product that we need to work on, then yes, maybe we can work on that side of it.”

Superintendent Dr. Brad Rice talked about the slide mentioning trends that can affect future numbers. “As the bypass around the northern part of Forsyth County is built, that may increase the ‘bedroom community’ of Stokes County,” Rice said. “They may see that as an opportunity to come to Stokes County and be able to hit that bypass pretty quickly and make it somewhere faster than they used to be able to. So factors like that may increase housing in Stokes County and it may be a little different from the last ten years. That’s very difficult to project, but they’re working on that road and it may influence us.”

Robertson asked if school enrollment was an indicator of a “healthy” county, and Powell agreed. “The students born in this county remain in this county and go to school in this county,” he said. “I think that’s a tribute to the entire Stokes County School System. You’re maintaining the students who are already here. But you can’t, as a school board, generate the child who is not here. … Youth in the county are decreasing, and the ‘working class’ (age) is also decreasing.”

In responds to another question from Robertson, Powell said that this decline in population, and the remaining population aging, is common to all rural areas of the state.

Board member Dwayne Bryant asked about a report that a Greensboro developer has bought more than 2,000 acres along the Stokes-Rockingham county line in the northeastern section of the county, and Powell said that the Planning Department had mentioned that while he did his research. “Maybe Sandy Ridge can ‘regenerate’; I don’t know that answer,” Powell said. “You need something to draw the child-bearing age back.”

Dr. Rice wondered if there was anything that might indicate an increase in population “in 15 to 20 years”? “Projections show it going down but never returning back up to previous levels,” Powell responded. “So we need to be prepared to educate 5,000 students and not 7,000,” Rice said.

“It will take us a little while to digest all this,” Robertson concluded.

In other business, the Board:

● Heard a detailed report on the budget and salary changes from Finance Director Lanette Moore.

● Received an update from Karen Barker on the District Metro Ethernet Wide Area Network request for Proposal.

● Discussed the 8,000 Series of school policies with attorney Fred Johnson.

● Approved the Personnel Report.

*Heard a COVID-19 report from Dr. Rice, who said he had not updated last week’s numbers. “As of today we are still masking optional at all our facilities,” Rice said. “The state has updated the quarantine rules as of last Friday, and shortened the quarantine period from 10 days to five days, that if you do not have a fever and symptoms are improving, you can come back to school with a well-fitting mask. This will help us tremendously with our quarantine numbers. If you remember at the beginning it was a 14-day automatic quarantine. Then it was reduced to ten and now it’s been reduced to five. So even though we’ve had more cases lately, because they come out of it more quickly, it’s not affected our numbers as bad as it could have.”

“The county did have significant increase last week, as our schools did as well, but again it was manageable due to the shortened quarantine times so we didn’t have massive numbers of students out of school.”

On Tuesday the Schools posted a note on its social media that Pinnacle Elementary School had topped the 5% positive case plateau, triggering the requirement that masks must be worn for the day. As of Monday afternoon, Pinnacle had four positive cases and nine in quarantine. Popular Springs had five positive cases and 16 in quarantine, but has more than double the enrollment as Pinnacle. West Stokes High had the highest number of positive cases with eight.

Dr. Rice also mentioned a discussion with Forsyth Tech about masking. FTCC has asked that its classes have a masking requirement.

● Approved the school calendar “Option A” for next year. During discussion, Assistant Superintendent Jared Jones said a survey of Calendar Committee membership indicated a desire for a “balanced calendar, ending the semester in January.” The state-mandated late start to the school year (Aug. 29) is to blame for the smaller number of school days before the Christmas break. “We essentially have to start a week later than we did this year,” Jones said.