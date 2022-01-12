Stokes native and veteran journalist Madison Taylor remembered

Taylor, a South Stokes graduate, worked at several North Carolina newspapers. Madison Taylor with his wife, Roselee. They met when he hired her as a reporter in Jacksonville.

Danbury native Madison Taylor, 62, who served as a development writer for Elon University Advancement and was a former Burlington Times-News executive editor, died last Thursday at Duke Hospital after battling pulmonary fibrosis and emphysema.

Taylor joined the staff at Elon in 2017, after more than 30 years as a newspaper reporter, designer and editor. He wrote for The Danbury Reporter, The Reidsville Review, The Burlington Times-News (twice) and The Jacksonville Daily News.

For the last 10 years of his career, he served as the executive editor of the Times-News. Under his leadership, the newspaper won numerous awards and Taylor himself won awards for columns, opinion writing, sports reporting, and film and book criticism throughout his career.

Former reporter Natalie Allison grew up in Elon and Taylor hired her for her first job out of college. “He was a realist and a skeptic while still trying to see the best in people,” she said. “I learned so much from five years sitting in the newsroom watching and hearing him interact with his staff and with readers, and he was the role model.”

Taylor had an impact on the community through print newspapers, but his impact online was large, too, his wife Roselee said. After posting about Madison’s death to Facebook, Roselee had hundreds of comments from family, friends and community members alike.

“I will tell you that he died on Thursday and guarantee you, whoever’s birthdays were on Wednesday on Facebook, he wished them a happy birthday,” Roselee said. “Right now, the number of people, the number of stories that people are posting on Facebook about him, it’s overwhelming me… it’s all just very overwhelming and very moving and a testament to the impact he had on the community.”

Taylor attended Guilford College for two years and then graduated from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro with a degree in communications, specializing in TV/film production.

His mother, Barbara Tuttle Taylor of Danbury, and brother, Spotswood Taylor of Walnut Cove, survive. Taylor is also survived by wife Roselee and their rescue cat, Typo. Messages of sympathy can be sent to Roselee at 480 Whitt Avenue, Burlington, 27215.

Fellow Stokes native and long-time journalist Dennis Tuttle posted on his Facebook page that he was “gutted by the passing of old hometown friend and South Stokes High classmate Madison Taylor. To know ‘Mad Dog’ as a boy was to know how much he loved sports despite his poor eyesight; to know him in high school was to know how easily he made everyone laugh; to know him in college was to know how much he drank and smoked; and to know him as a sportswriter was not exactly to know he had a better calling. He became an outstanding newsroom leader who impacted a lot of young careers. That’s also how he met his marvelous wife, Roselee. His reporter’s eye was keen.

“Thanks to Facebook, we reconnected in 2009 and he was fun to have in conversations about books, food, sports, news of the day, and life’s occurrences. His blog was always excellent reading. We shared a lot of discussions behind the scenes, including his retirement from newspapers and career shift to Elon University. There, he quickly gained the kind of friendships that seemed to follow him everywhere. Then, last September, Mad Dog went from walking 20,000 steps a day to barely having breath to reach the kitchen. He never showed how dire his health was becoming. In fact, he was messaging and engaging on Facebook as usual. But Wednesday evening, I realized I had not seen much of him in a few days. I sent a message and he replied:

“My creaky heart goes out to Roselee, his brother Spotswood, and mother Barbara. Their loss is significant. For the rest of us, it’s a cold and snowy winter’s day, no matter where you are. Godspeed, Madness. Miss you already.”

“Madison and I were classmates in the ‘70s at Walnut Cove and South Stokes,” added local attorney Brad Dunlap on his social media. “He was one of the friendliest people you could ever hope to meet. As a newspaper reporter and later editor, he was a sharp observer of all walks of life and bravely railed against corruption and narrow minds. I’m deeply grateful his family let me know his health condition so we could message one another during his last few days. He was a true original and will be deeply missed by all. I hope he’s listening to The Clash’s ‘London Calling,’ his favorite album, riding a cloud up above.”

Information about a celebration of life for Taylor at a later date will be shared once arrangements are finalized.