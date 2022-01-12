Walnut Cove Board hears idea for community center

WALNUT COVE — The Board of Commissioners here gave a nod approval to a dream by Rev. Leslie Bray Brewer to move forward with architectural plans for a community center at Main and Second streets, the site of the old Dodson Hotel.

While not needing any official approval to proceed, Brewer came to the Board to make a presentation on the project and said she wanted the town leaders’ blessing.

“I’m passionate about this,” Brewer said. “I’m excited. I feel like this is what I’m supposed to do.”

“I think it’s a great idea,” responded Mayor Nellie Brown.

“When I grew up here there was nothing much for kids to do, Brewer said. “To be honest, all I wanted to do was escape. And after 13 years away I moved back here in ’93 and fell head-over-heels in love with my hometown. There are so many wonderful things going on here now, many thanks to people in this very room. But there’s still not much for kids.”

As background, Brewer said she was representing the Times of Refreshing, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. She recounted that her ministry was given the historic Lois Dodson Smith house, now called “The Well,” and the hotel next door was torn down in 2013. “We had $32,000 and bid for the property and after eight rounds of upset bids, got the property for $50,000. Miraculously the money came in (to make up the difference).”

Brewer said she been emailing colleges with architectural programs to see if she could get a class to do the design work, and that last week the Center for Community-Engaged Design at UNC-Greensboro responded favorably. Director Travis Hicks is also connected to the North Carolina Main Street Program, Brewer said.

She envisions a community center with a large multi-purpose/basketball gym space, a walking track, a stage for concerts, rooms for meetings, a basement, a prayer chapel and maybe even a lap pool. The facility would have entrances on both Main and Second streets. Phase two would be a two-story office building with a kitchen and meeting spaces, and possibly a visitors’ center. The Lois Dodson Smith House would eventually be purposed into a museum.

“I’ve had people coming to me like crazy ready to volunteer, people who feel like this is needed in Walnut Cove.”

All of this would be funded by grants and donations, she told the Commissioners, so there would be no cost to the town.

In other business the Board:

● Recognized county Economic Development Director Will Carter with a certificate of appreciation.

● Received information on the town’s 2021 audit from Monty Pendry of the firm Gibson and Company P.A. Pendry said the report had been received and approved by the Local Governments Commission. He said the town’s assets, as of the end of June, were $8.2 million, with liabilities of $804,000, half of which was a $400,000 sewer bond. The town’s fund balance is $1.6 million, or 137% of the General Fund.

● Heard Mayor Brown express concern “for the families who have lost loved ones during the pandemic” during her comments.