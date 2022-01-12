Sheriff’s Report

Claude Glendale Mabe, 61, of Danbury, was charged with assault on a female on Dec. 3. Court date: Dec. 8.

Nathan Stewart Cook, 40, of King, was charged with communicating threats on Nov. 29. Court date: Dec. 8.

Tammy Nicole Greene, 38, of Yadkinville, was charged with failure to appear in Forsyth County court on Nov. 29. Court date: Dec. 13 in Winston-Salem.

John Lonell Kirk, 57, of Winston-Salem, was arrested on Nov. 28 for felony possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (cocaine), possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of marijuana between ½ ounce and 1½ ounce. Bond: $9,500. Court date: Dec. 6. Kirk also was wanted in Davidson County for misdemeanor larceny, and had a pair of failure to appear warrants in Forsyth County.

Jeremiah Payton Hawks, 18, of Pilot Mountain, was charged on Nov. 28 with consuming alcohol by someone under age 19 and underage aiding and abetting possession of alcohol. Court date: Dec. 7.

Victoria Ann Hopper, 27, of Ruffin, was charged Nov. 28 with simple possession of marijuana. Court date: April 5.

Dennis William Stultz, 27, of Germanton, was charged with failure to appear in Forsyth County court on Nov. 27. Bond: $5,000. Court date: Dec. 14 in Winston-Salem.

Edward Ray Atkins, 34, of Walnut Cove, was arrested on Nov. 26 for cruelty to animals, violation of animal control ordinance and not having proper animal vaccinations. Court date: Dec. 8.

Karen Duncan Southern, 52, of Pine Hall, was arrested Nov. 26 for possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, possession of less than ½ ounce of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Court date: Jan. 18.

Jonathan Michael Martin, 32, of Westfield, was charged on Nov. 25 with resisting an officer. Court date: Jan. 4.

Tyquan Rawshan Pinkney, 26, of King, was charged Nov. 24 with failure to appear in Rockingham County Court. Bond: $25,000. Court date: Jan. 3 in Wentworth.

Ronnie Eugene Bowman, 35, of Danbury, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Nov. 24. Court date: Dec. 8.

Larry Lee Palmer, 60, of Westfield, was arrested Nov. 23 for felony possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, felony maintaining a vehicle or dwelling for controlled substances, felony possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $40,000. Court date: Dec. 15.

William Andrew Steele, 33, of Walnut Cove, was arrested on Nov. 23 for felony possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, felony maintaining a vehicle or dwelling for controlled substances and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000. Court date: Dec. 15.

Alexis Jewel Welch, 23, of Walnut Cove, was charged with possession of less than ½ ounce of marijuana on Nov. 22. Court date: Dec. 8.

Cody Cassius Leftwich, 37, of Pinnacle, was arrested Nov. 22 by Pilot Mountain Police officers for felony fleeing to elude arrest in a motor vehicle, speeding, reckless driving to endanger, driving left of centerline and failure to burn headlamps. Bond: $10,000. Court date: Dec. 2.

George Follett Wilson Jr., 70, of Westfield, was charged with failure to appear in Stokes County Court on Nov. 22. Bond: $1,500. Court date: Jan. 12.

Gerado Iban Cutierrez, 44, of Mount Airy, was arrested Nov. 20 for domestic criminal trespass and misdemeanor breaking and entering. Court date: Nov. 22.

Ashley Marie Arriaza, 32, no address, was arrested on Nov. 20 for felony larceny and felony possession of stolen property. Bond: $10,000. Court date: Jan. 12.

Nicholas Maurice Crawford, 28, of Winston-Salem, was charged with driving while license revoked and possession of less than ½ ounce of marijuana on Nov. 20. Court date: Jan. 4.

Sandy Denise Wood, 31, of Pilot Mountain, was arrested on Nov. 19 for three felony counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance, felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a Schedule VI Controlled Substance, felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and maintaining a vehicle or dwelling for controlled substances. Bond: $50,000. Court date: Dec. 15.

Tyler Christian Green, 25, of King, was charged with two counts of failure to appear in Stokes court, and two probation violations, on Nov. 19. Bond: $46,000. Court date: Nov. 29.

Paul Ray Collins, 44, of Pilot Mountain, was arrested on Nov. 18 for three felony counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance. Felony possession of possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a Schedule VI Controlled Substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and maintaining a vehicle or dwelling for controlled substances. Bond: $70,000. Court date: Nov. 22.

Marsha Denise Estes, 45, of Ararat, Virginia, was charged with felony failure to appear in Stokes County court on Nov. 18. Bond: $150,000. Court date: Dec. 15.

Matthew Sanford Shelton, 31, of Lawsonville, was charged with failure to appear in Stokes court on Nov. 18. Bond: $1,070. Court date: Dec. 7.

Forest Thomas Nelson, 26, of Winston-Salem, was charged with failure to appear in Forsyth County Court on Nov. 17. Bond: $250. Court date: Nov. 29.

Samantha Alexis Coble, 32, no address, was charged Nov. 17 with second-degree trespass and communicating threats. Bond: $5,000. Court date: Dec. 6.

Cody Daniel Smith, 28, of Danbury, was charged on Nov. 17 with possession of stolen property. Bond: $2,500. Court date: Dec. 7.

Carolyn Mabe Lawson, 55, of Germanton, was charged with having a fictitious license tag Nov. 17. Court date: Dec. 7.

Austin Lee Tilley, 28, of Walnut Cove, was charged Nov. 17 with misdemeanor stalking. Court date: Nov. 22.

Lorie Smith Dalton, 44, of Pine Hall, was charged with failure to appear in Stokes County court on Nov. 17. Bond: $20,000. Court date: Nov. 29.

Timothy Allen Beane, 42, of King, was charged Nov. 16 with felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,500. Court date: Nov. 16.

Justin Leandrew Brown, 32, of Winston-Salem, was charged on Nov. 16 with failure to appear in Stokes County court. Bond: $2,500. Court date: Dec. 14.

Nicholas Paul Hundley, 26, of Germanton, was arrested on Nov. 16 for felony possession of methamphetamine, felony maintaining a vehicle or dwelling for controlled substances, felony fleeing to elude arrest, reckless driving to endanger, driving left of center and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $25,000. Court date: Nov. 17.

Rex Moser Mendenhall, 67, of King, was charged on Nov. 16 with going armed to the terror of the public, a misdemeanor, and injury to personal property, after shooting out a street lamp. Bond: $3,500. Court date: Dec. 27.

Ashley Lynette Reid, 33, of King, was charged with making harassing phone calls on Nov. 15. Court date: Dec. 13.

Kayla Ann Whicker, 34, of Walnut Cove, was arrested on Nov. 15 for felony possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was also charged with failure to appear in court on a previous charge. Bond: $7,500. Court date: Dec. 15.

Tevin Bernard Carter, 23, of Westfield, was charged with second-degree trespass on Nov. 14. Court date: Nov. 15.

Breanna Louise Malone, 24, of King, was arrested Nov. 14 for two felony counts of delivering a Schedule II Controlled Substance. Bond: $5,000. Court date: Nov. 23.

Sebastian Wade Browning, 21, of Lexington, was charged Nov. 14 with possession of pyrotechnics and resisting, delaying and obstructing an officer. Bond: $2,500. Court date: Dec. 7.

Eileen Danies Moody, 59, of Lawsonville, was charged on Nov. 14 with two counts of cruelty to animals and two counts of disposing of dead domesticated animals. Court date: Dec. 21.

Gloria Lynn Holloway, 25, of Sandy Ridge, was charged with littering between 15-500 pounds at Mayo State Park. Court date: Dec. 8 in Reidsville.

Jennifer Dawn Lilly, 40, of Winston-Salem, was arrested on Nov. 14 for felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000. Court date: Dec. 1. Lilly was also charged with felony uttering, felony obtaining property by false pretenses and failure to appear in court on a prior charge, all for Forsyth County. Bond: $5,000. Court date: Dec. 16 in Winston-Salem.

Anthony Wayne Lawson, 25, of Danbury, was charged with failure to appear in Stokes County court on Nov. 13. Bond: $500. Court date: Dec. 14.

Summer Gail Doss, 31, of Lawsonville, was charged on Nov. 13 with misdemeanor assault and battery. Court date: Dec. 21.

Megan Rushelle Yandel, 30, of Eden, was charged Nov. 13 with failure to appear in Surry County court. Bond: $500. Court date: Dec. 13 in Dobson.

Brandon Todd Grantham, 39, of Walnut Cove, was charged with failure to appear in Guilford County court on Nov. 13. Bond: $1,000. Court date: Dec. 3 in High Pont.

Jesse Lee Keller, 29, of King, was charged Nov. 13 with failure to appear in Surry County Court. Bond: $1,000. Court date: Dec. 6 in Dobson.

Tracey Renee Burgan, 41, of King, was charged Nov. 13 with assault with a deadly weapon. Court date: Dec. 7.

Victoria Kaye Henderson, 39, of Thomasville, was charged on Nov. 12 with driving with no operator’s license, possession of less than ½ ounce of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and open container of alcohol. Court date: Dec. 15.

Justin Sloan Custer, 28, of Bassett, Virginia, was charged on Nov. 12 with possession of less than ½ once of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Court date: Dec. 15.

Christopher Joseph Smith, 50, of Danbury, was charged Nov. 12 with failure to appear in Stokes court. Bond: $1,000. Court date: Dec. 6.

Chase Andrew Vaughn, 30, of Rural Hall, was charged on Nov. 12 with failure to appear in Stokes County court. Bond: $3,000. Court date: Nov. 17. He was also charged with failure to appear in Forsyth County court. Bond: $1,000. Court date: Dec. 14.

Derek Jarrell Massenburg, 32, no address, was arrested Nov. 12 for felony possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000. Court date: Jan. 4.

Harvey Lee Holder IV, 48, of Sandy Ridge, was arrested for felony food stamp fraud, assault on a government official and two counts resisting an officer, and three counts failure to appear in court on prior charges on Nov. 12. Bond: $3,800. Court date: Dec. 6. He was also charged with failure to appear in Rockingham County Court. Bond: $240.

Carlotta Martin Welch, 57, of Walnut Cove, was charged with assault and battery Nov. 12. Court date: Nov. 17.

Rachael Carlene Paschal, 19, of Sandy Ridge, was arrested on Nov. 12 for felony being a fugitive from another state. Bond: $2,000. Court date: Nov. 15.

Tracy Lynn Abbott, 42, of King, was charged with failure to appear in Stokes court on Nov. 11. Bond: $500. Court date: Dec. 6.

Timothy Wayne Branson, 30, of Rural Hall, was charged on Nov. 10 with three counts of failure to appear in court: one each in Stokes County, Forsyth County and Surry County. Bond: $28,500. Court date: Nov. 29.

Jerry Tyler Pitts, 30, of Walnut Cove, was arrested Nov. 9 with assault on a female. Court date: Dec. 14.

Cory Alan Pruitt, 27, of King, was charged Nov. 9 with failure to appear in Stokes County court. Bond: $5,000. Court date: Nov. 29.

Richard Norman Hutchison, 44, of Spencer, Virginia, was charged with driving while license revoked and having a fictitious tag on Nov. 9. Court date: Dec. 7.

Christina Ann Marshall, 39, of Pilot Mountain, was charged with three counts of failure to appear in Stokes court on Nov. 8. Bond: $2,183. Court date: Dec. 6.

Thomas Junior Martin, 41, of Sandy Ridge, was charged with felony failure to appear in Stokes County court on Nov. 8. Bond: $200,000. Court date: Nov. 29.

Cody Gregory Sapp, 29, of Mount Airy, was charged with two counts of failure to appear in Stokes County court on Nov. 8. Bond: $35,000. Court date: Dec. 15.

Ray Antonio Mora, 28, of Yadkinville, was arrested on Nov. 7 for three felonies: possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, possession of marijuana and possession of a firearm by a felon. Bond: $50,000. Court date: Dec. 7.

Cheyenne Marie Tomlinson, 21, of King, was charged with driving without an operator’s license on Nov. 6. Court date: Jan. 14.

Johnny Franklin Isley, 25, of Walnut Cove, was charged with cyber-stalking on Nov. 5. Bond: $3,000. Court date: Nov. 15.

Morgan James Plott, 20, of King, was charged Nov. 5 with possession of less than ½ ounce of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Chasity Michelle Woods, 42, of Danbury, was charged Nov. 5 with a probation violation. Bond: $3,000. Court date: Dec. 6.

Brandon Andrew Leupold, 30, of Walnut Cove, was arrested on Nov. 5 for felony breaking and entering with intent to terrorize, misdemeanor assault and resisting, delaying and obstructing an officer. Bond: $10,000. Court date: Nov. 16. Leupold was also charged with failure to appear in Stokes County court and failure to appear in Forsyth County court. Bond: $45,000. Court date: Dec. 6 in Danbury.

Timothy Wayne Phillips, 24, of Walnut Cove, was charged on Nov. 4 with communicating threats and injury to personal property. Court date: Nov. 23. Phillips was charged with assault on a female on Nov. 5. Bond: $1,000. Court date: Nov. 30.

Taylor Leann Phillips, 24, of Walnut Cove, was charged on Nov. 4 with simple assault and injury to personal property. Court date: Nov. 23.

Jenny Marie Holt, 39, no address, was arrested on Nov. 3 for felony first-degree burglary, failure to appear in Stokes County court on a prior charge, and a probation violation in Forsyth County. Total bond: $33,500. Court date: Nov. 23 in Danbury.

Ann Elizabeth Canavan, 34, of Ridge, New York, was arrested Nov. 3 for assault and battery and resisting an officer. Court date: Jan. 4.

Reuben William Clayton III, 61, of Spencer, Virginia, was charged with speeding 75 in a 55 mph zone on Nov. 3. Court date: Nov. 3.

Jeffery Harvey Whitt Hagerman, of Pinnacle, was charged Nov. 1 with one felony count and two additional counts of failure to appear in Stokes court. Bond: $50,000. Court date: Nov. 29.

Ashley Nicole Murray, 33, of Westfield, was arrested for felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia on Oct. 28. Bond: $1,500. Court date: Nov. 17.

John Francis Odell Jr., 38, of Westfield, was arrested Oct. 28 for felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license revoked on Oct. 28. Bond: $5,000. Court date: Nov. 27.

***

The Sheriff’s Department investigated a case of identity theft/fraud on Nov. 29 in which someone had taken out a $5,000 loan in the name of the victim, a King resident.

A Harley Davidson motorcycle and a Toyota 4Runner were reportedly vandalized on Brim Road on Nov. 26. The total damage was estimated at $6,000.

A Westfield woman was defrauded by a Facebook post for rental property on Nov. 26.

About $500 in damage was done to a 2020 Ford Fusion on Brown Mountain Road on Nov. 25, a report said.

Deputies assisted the King Police Department with a hit-and-run investigation on Nov. 24 at Retail Circle on Mountain View Road. A King resident had about $1,500 in damage done to the rear bumper of their 2018 Dodge Charger by an unknown suspect.

Someone fired a bullet into the window of a tractor cab on Old Asbury Road on Nov. 23, causing about $300 damage.

Two chainsaws, a Husvarna 235E and a Poulan WoodShark, were reported stolen from a residence on Madison Road Nov. 23. Total value was estimated at $550.

A collision in a driveway in King caused about $3,000 total damage to a pair a vehicles on Nov. 21.

A mailbox was reported stolen from a property on Sechrist Loop on Nov. 20.

On Nov. 19, Blue Ridge Tobacco on Main Street in Walnut Cove reported a break-in through the front doors of the business. A safe valued at $2,000 was taken, the report said.

A 12-gauge shotgun and a Rugar handgun were reported stolen from a residence in Westfield on Nov. 18. The guns’ total value was $650.

An employee of The Milk Bar in Walnut Cove was injured on Nov. 17 when someone sprayed cooking spray on the floor of the kitchen.

A Hurst 12-foot trailed valued at $1,200 was reported stolen from a residence in Lawsonville on Nov. 16.

On Nov. 16 deputies investigated a pair of counterfeit $500 checks.

An American flag and flagpole, valued at $150, were reported stolen from a home with a Madison address on Nov. 16.

A Jays Road resident reported on Nov. 13 that someone slashed one of the tires on her Subaru Outback, causing nearly $500 in damage.

A man left his wallet, containing $4,000 in currency, at the Family Dollar in Sandy Ridge on Nov. 13.

On Nov. 11 a suspect stole a battery out of a Chevy Malibu sedan in Walnut Cove.

An 18-foot Tandem trailer was reported stolen from a property in Westfield on Nov. 11. The trail was valued at $4,500.

A catalytic converter valued at $1,000 was stolen out of a church-owned van at Oakridge Baptist Church in Sandy Ridge on Nov. 11.

Several tools – a chainsaw, weedeater and hedge pruner with a total value of $1,150 – were taken out of a trailer in King on Nov. 9.

A Kaufman trailer, with tools on it, was reported stolen on Nov. 9 from a rental property in Pine Hall. The trailer and contents were valued at $15,000.

A Pinnacle woman reported damage of $3,000 done to her Chevrolet Nomad on Nov. 8.

A resident of King reported that someone took their 2006 Chevy Silverado on Nov. 8. The truck was valued at $8,000.

Faith Baptist Church on Old Phillips Road reported someone damaged a window in the door of the church on Nov. 7. About $200 worth of damage was done.

A 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt was reported stolen on Nov. 4 by a resident of King. The vehicle was valued at $2,500.

Someone broke into a home and outbuilding in Walnut Cove on Nov. 4 and stole tools and a gaming PC, total value $700.

On Nov. 3, a report stated that a resident suffering from dementia assaulted another resident at the Walnut Cove Health and Rehabilitation Center.