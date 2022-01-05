King to hold liquor vote

KING — The City Council on Monday approved a motion to put a liquor-by-the-drink referendum on the November ballot.

The motion was approved with a simple majority, with Rick McCraw, Terri Fowler and Jane Cole voting for the voter referendum. During the discussion, McCraw made sure to specify that voting for the resolution didn’t mean endorsing a yes vote on the issue “but puts the matter in the hands of the voters.”

If approved, the referendum would allow an Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) Store within the city limits. Restaurants and other businesses could then apply for a permit to serve alcohol.

The Town of Walnut Cove approved such a measure in 2015. Only one restaurant there serves alcoholic drinks, but the ABC Store at 521 Main Street – the only ABC store in the county – does a steady business and provides tax revenues to the town.

That funding stream – in addition to the idea that the measure would attract new business, including new restaurants – is a prime reason many residents cite for their support. With King growing, and new developments going up every month, they say additional money will be needed to continue current services or expand the town’s infrastructure.

“I would like to see this placed on the ballot so the citizens of King can exercise their Constitutional right to vote on this issue,” Cole said in reading a prepared statement before the vote. “I want to give them a voice in the future of the city of King. It approved, this may give us some additional revenue. It will create and improve businesses and help avoid future tax increases. If not approved, then we have given our citizens their right to vote.

There was some discussion on whether to hold the vote during the General Election on Nov. 8, or the Primary Election, now moved to May 17. Mayor Jack Warren questioned holding the vote on the primary date, saying he believed more people would vote on the General Election date.

“This is a lightening-rod issue,” said Council member Michael Lane, who eventually voted against the motion for a vote.

“Whether it’s in May or November, I think this issue is important to a lot of people so they will come out,” Cole responded.

Jonathan Carone, who ran unsuccessfully last November for the City Council almost exclusively on bringing liquor sales to King, was at the meeting and spoke in favor of a referendum.

“The reason I ran in that election is because last spring I launched an initiative where more than 350 local residents – including law enforcement officers, restaurant owners, business leaders, teachers, real estate professionals, and even elected officials – respectfully asked the city council to allow the citizens to vote on liquor sales in our town,” Carone told the Council. “In the election last November, 76% of the votes cast were for candidates who publicly supported allowing citizens to vote on liquor sales.

“Now is not the time to debate whether or not liquor sales would be good for our town. We will have plenty of time between you approving a vote and the actual vote happening. I hope we can have an open, respectful debate during that time. With that said, there is no legitimate reason to not allow the citizens to vote on this issue. While your religious beliefs may influence you to vote no on the referendum, as someone who is seminary trained with a masters degree in ministry, I can confidently tell you there is no biblical basis for not allowing citizens to voice their opinion. … The people – even those who don’t drink or who would vote no – overwhelmingly want their voice to be heard on the issue. Allowing us to vote and voice our opinion is not the same as endorsing liquor sales. It is simply saying you value the voice of the people you were elected to serve and believe they deserve a chance to express that voice.”

“I’m incredibly thankful for the three Council members who voted to pass the resolution,” Carone said after the meeting. “It’s time to settle the debate and let people vote on what they want for the future of our town.”

Local activist Steven Hewitt, who also ran unsuccessfully last fall and was present and spoke at Monday night’s meeting, said “It’s very simple. We talked about this during the election and we can bring in much more money, tax revenue, businesses that would come in… It would benefit the city tremendously, especially with restaurants that would come in that people want, and hotels that would locate here. It’s just a ‘win-win’ for the city; there’s no drawback. I know some people object to alcohol and I understand, that’s your personal opinion, your personal belief. But you don’t have the right to impose your religious beliefs on other people.”

In other business the Council:

*Welcomed new city firefighter Grant Norman, who started out in the Walkertown Fire Department.

*Recognized the Finance Department and Director Susan O’Brien for receiving a certificate of achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for Outstanding Achievement in Annual Financial Reporting for Distinguished Budget Presentation.

*Received the financial statements and audits from 2021 and voted to accept the audit.

*Held public hearings for a pair of annexation requests, from Karen Hicks and Harriett Aldridge. City Manager Homer Dearmin told the Council members tthat these two properties are within the City water system but outside the sewer system. The Council voted to approve both requests.

*In discussion for a budget amendment, which was approved, learned that the Parks and Recreation Department has raised $10,800 for the new disc golf course at Recreation Acres. Director Olivia Calloway said that the design has been finalized and that the course should be ready by the end of March.

*Received an update on the fountain repair at the Veterans’ Memorial at Central Park.

*Heard business owner Wayne Ray, co-owner of the Dalton’s Crossing store, appeal for the Council to revisit the food trucks issue during the time for public comment.