2021: The year in review

Just a week or two after the Sauratown fire was controlled, a massive blaze swept up Pilot Mountain, eventually burning more than 1,000 acres. Seth Stevens of Danbury became the first World Champion of a new electric bike race event, the finals of which were held in Stockholm, Sweden. Matt Smith of King won his fifth world championship in motorcycle drag racing, with his wife Angie finishing seventh overall, at the Pomona Raceway in California. The 70th Stokes County Agricultural Fair in September saw record attendance.

The initial edition of 2021 featured a headline that could run again this week: “New Year, same crisis.”

That article outlined the surge of new COVID-19 cases – and deaths – in the county. There was also a sidebar on the wisdom of getting the vaccine.

The pandemic was a theme throughout the year, with trends rising and falling. The early year’s news included that the county Health Department felt “overwhelmed.” But more than 1,000 citizens were vaccinated by the department at the county’s first drive-through vaccination event shortly thereafter.

But there was really good news as well at the beginning of 2021, as Hanging Rock State Park said it shattered attendance records during 2020, with visitation up 26% to 867,911 persons.

In early January the Walnut Cove Board of Adjustment, after a five-hour hearing, decided not to approve a developer’s plan to locate a new Dollar General store in the middle of a residential area of Main Street.

Also in January, the school system’s Fire Academy became a reality, Rep. Kyle Hall was tapped to head the N.C. House Appropriations Committee, and guess what: there was significant snow!

In February, Sheriff Mike Marshall announced his retirement due to health reasons, Joey Lemons was selected to follow Marshall.

In mid-March the county’s students went back to school after months of remote learning. Meanwhile the “American Idol” run of Danbury’s Mason Via ended. But his career got a boost when he accepted an invitation to join the veteran Americana band Old Crow Medicine Show.

District Attorney Ricky Bowman stepped down the first of April, to be replaced by Tim Watson.

In May a local man survived a Duke Energy helicopter crash that killed the pilot. Meanwhile the Stokes Early College kicked off a very upbeat graduation season. Marcia Saunders, a pre-K teacher at King Elementary, was honored as Teacher of the Year in the county, the first time that award has gone to a pre-K teacher.

A well-received documentary on the Walnut Tree neighborhood’s fight against coal ash and fracking was released. Also in May, a huge drug sweep involving local law enforcement and other area agencies netted 46 arrests.

The first week of June saw a fatal plane crash in Pinnacle off Volunteer Road. But there was joy abounding as the other four county high schools held their graduation events.

The current Senior Center in Walnut Cove – originally built as a Rosenwald School – marked its centennial with a grand celebration. And not far away, the old Palmetto movie house on Main Street staged a re-birth as the Palmetto Theatre, thanks to the hard work of a group of dedicated volunteers.

On July 5 a home in King exploded thanks to some illegal fireworks, and the homeowner was killed. The county’s idea on moving the Pinnacle dump site became a hot issue in July, but that paled in comparison to the LifeBrite Community Hospital brouhaha, when the County Commissioners voted not to renew its lease with LifeBrite, a Georgia-based healthcare provider, without a Plan B to keep the hospital operating. Faced with the prospect of a hospital shut-down in Danbury, it seemed the whole county was soon up in arms. Faced with this very strong backlash, the Commissioners performed a swift do-over and approved the lease after all.

Meanwhile the shining new EMS Station in Walnut Cove was shown off with an Open House.

Dr. Sam Jones at West Stokes was honored as Principal of the Year in August. And local students returned to their classrooms at the “normal” time. The County Commissioners picked Vaya to provide behavioral health services, replacing Cardinal Innovations. A U.S. Census report indicated that the county’s population continues to decrease. On the increase locally in August was COVID cases – and deaths.

At the first of September, the Board of Education decided that students and staff must wear masks while at school. With the help of an animal rescue organization from Tennessee, the Sheriff’s Department rescued more than 90 animals on Northview Church Road near Danbury. And way across the pond in in Gotland, Sweden, Danbury’s Seth Stevens became the first World Champion of a new electric bike race series.

Mid-September saw the county’s worst week with COVID, as there were six additional deaths. The first booster shots were made available at the end of September. The county’s vaccination rate, which was about half the state’s rate, began to creep up.

The 70th Annual Stokes County Fair not only happened, but had record attendance. The 32nd annual KingFest likewise had huge crowds.

President Biden selected Walnut Cove native Sandra Hairston to be U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of North Carolina.

In late October a plan to build a huge aquatic center in King was unveiled.

And of course the first Tuesday in November was the day for municipal elections, with Jane Cole and Michael Lane elected to King City Council seats, while the incumbents were all reelected in Danbury and Walnut Cove.

With the elections over – for now – attention turned to that smoke coming up from the south side of Sauratown Mountain, where a wildfire smoldered for more than a week and eventually burned more than 50 acres.

Meanwhile King resident Matt Smith became the county’s second World Champion in 2021, he on the professional motorcycle drag racing circuit. It was his fifth world title.

The Board of Education again addressed the mask issue and decided to make masks optional on campus beginning Jan. 4 when students and teachers return from their break.

The end of November was quite busy: the newly passed state budget will mean a sack full of presents for Stokes County; the City of King managed to fix the fountain at the Veterans’ Memorial at Central Park; Judge Spencer Key Jr., who served Stokes and Surry counties, died of COVID complications, and LifeBrite Hospital’s Operations Committee began a series of town hall events across the county to get public input about the hospital’s future. The consensus seems to be that the Danbury facility must be replaced due to its more than 65-year-old age, and the King facility expanded. The hospital, as well, needs to do a better job in communicating its services and success stories.

December’s start saw a wildfire at Pilot Mountain that dwarfed the Sauratown Mountain fire, at least in terms of acreage burned, with more than 1,000. Both wildfires were started by human error: un-extinguished camp fires.

The Dollar General situation reared up again in Walnut Cove due to an appeal by the developer, and Judge Angela Puckett sent the decision back to the Board of Adjustment with “concerns.” The Board upheld its original decision, but more appeals are expected, so stay tuned.