It will be a hot time at the ol’ Plunge this year

Maybe not so ‘Polar,’ but still for a good cause

DANBURY — There is no truth to the rumor that Arts Council Director Eddy McGee has been shoveling ice into the lake at Hanging Rock State Park for Saturday afternoon’s annual Polar Plunge.

Still, a forecast high of 71 degrees should make for a little different kind of event this time. Beachwear will be in style this year.

The Polar Plunge began in 2014 and remains a highlight of the Stokes County calendar. “We like to think of it as a big costume party,” McGee says.

Check-in will begin at 2 p.m. at the park’s Bathhouse, with the costume parade beginning at 3:15 p.m. and the Plunge itself at 3:30 p.m. The cost is $25 per person in advance, $35 on the day of the event.

Participants are also encouraged to dress in costume with prize categories including best youth, best individual, and best group awards.

There will be unlimited concessions and fleece neck warmer for the first 150 registrants. Concessions will also be available for purchase for spectators, who are always welcome to witness the fun.

Proceeds support the Animal Adoption Center on Dodgetown Road, with pet food donations accepted for Stokes County Animal Shelter.

Call 336 593-8159 for more information, or email stokesarts@gmail.com.