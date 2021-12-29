Man jumps to death from bridge over Highway 52

KING — A 57-year-old King man lept to his death early Sunday morning from the Moore Road-RJR Drive bridge over U.S. Highway 52, where he was struck by at least two vehicles, witnesses said.

The man was pronounced at the scene about 6:40 a.m., said Capt. Ian Tedder of the King Police Department.

The southbound lane of the highway was shut down for several hours.

The man’s name has been released as a part of public record. But due to the incident’s graphic nature, The Stokes News has chosen not to print the name.