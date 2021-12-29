King man arrested in Myrtle Beach for passing stolen lottery tickets

A King man who was recently released from prison is back behind bars for allegedly passing stolen lottery tickets in Horry County, South Carolina.

Daniel Lee Brown, 40, is charged with two counts of attempting to defraud the lottery and three counts of shoplifting. A spokesperson for the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said agents arrested Brown upon his release from the Florida Department of Corrections last week.

Brown was serving 21 months for robbery.

In March 2020, Brown passed three scratch-off tickets at the Refuel #52 in North Myrtle Beach, according to arrest warrants. The tickets, authorities said, were previously stolen from the Circle K #3066 in North Myrtle Beach. Brown allegedly redeemed the tickets for a $35 prize.

Just one day after passing the tickets, Brown returned to the Refuel #52 store and passed four more scratch-offs, redeeming a $60 prize, the warrants stated. These tickets were also allegedly stolen, this time from the Scotchman #3159 in North Myrtle Beach.

In 2017, Brown was arrested for felony larceny by the Stokes County Sheriff’s Department. At the time he was living on Boxer Drive in King.

Brown is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Conway, S.C.