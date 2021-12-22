Board of Adjustment affirms fellow member

WALNUT COVE – The Town of Walnut Cove’s Board of Adjustment colleagues showed support for board member Christine Boles by a narrow 2-1 vote last week during a hearing initiated by a ruling by Judge Angela Puckett.

The developer for a new Dollar General, Teramore, appealed the Board of Adjustment’s ruling last January denying Dollar General a permit to site a new store along Main Street at Smith Street, just south of Southeastern Stokes Middle School. Their reason was that Boles was a member of a Facebook group called “No Dollar General” and had not disclosed that at start of the January hearing.

In court, Judge Puckett asked the Teramore attorneys if Boles had made any comments on the page or even “liked” other persons’ comments, and they said no. Still, Puckett agreed that the failure to disclose this fact suggested some impartiality, so remanded the decision back to the Walnut Cove Board of Adjustment.

Puckett said Boles’ failure to mention her being connected to this Facebook group created a “reasonable question” and while the judge did not suggest Boles had acted with any bias, it did create a “concern.” The Terramore legal team told Puckett that they would have objected to Boles’ participation at the start of the January hearing.

Boles was first given the opportunity to recues herself from the January hearing, to which she said no she would not. (Had she recused, the entire permit process would have had to be restarted and a new hearing scheduled.)

At that point the remaining board members could vote yes or no on the question as to whether Boles had appropriately participated in last January’s extra-judicial hearing. Board members Wesley Durrell and Lisa Hairston voted that she had, while board member Ramona Timm voted that she had not. “Judge Puckett saw a shadow of a doubt and could not ignore it,” Timm said.

“I made (my) decision because Ms. Boles deserved to be a part of the decision that we all worked so hard on,” Durrell said.

The 2-1 voted means that the board’s original decision against the developers stands.

It remains likely that the developer and its lawyers will appear this decision, both sides agreed during the meeting.

The Board of Adjustment’s work on the Dollar General matter is not quite done, however. Judge Puckett also said that she found the January decision lacking in details for its findings, so ordered the board to provide more detailed reasoning for its decision from the testimony provided at the January hearing. That material will be worked on at the board’s January meeting.

Ann Rowe, the Town of Walnut Cove attorney, acted as something of the emcee and “explainer” at the meeting, as she had represented the town at the legal hearing with Judge Puckett, which was held in Dobson. Rowe said that the judge’s decision was a lot to address, and that sometimes attorneys on both sides “were a little confused by parts of the ruling.” After she went through a recap of where the situation stood, Rowe added “I’m sure that’s as clear as mud.”

New Board of Adjustment chair Greg Laroche was not present Thursday night because he is under a 10-day COVID quarantine. Hairston is one of the Extra Territorial Jurisdiction Board members.

Teramore lead attorney Mike Fox was also present at the meeting.

The case goes back to September, 2019, when property owner Carol Shamburg sought to sell 12 acres to Teramore Development LLC for development. Teramore then applied for a permit to use two acres to construct the retail business at the corner of Main and Smith streets, a location that immediately created controversy because of its location in the middle of a residential district, its close proximity to Southeastern Middle School and the very nature both of Smith Street, a narrow one-way lane, and a double blind-curve stretch of Main Street.

Dollar General has one store in Walnut Cove, on Highway 65 near the intersection with Highway 311 (Main Street) and just over two miles from this proposed site, and three more stores within a six-mile radius.