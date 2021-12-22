Century-old home needs historic decorations

The Harrell home on Main Street in Walnut Cove features tasteful decorations, with a clear view of the tree through the glass front door. A beautiful and interesting Nativity set that’s part of the Harrell’s home decorations. Ten stockings are hung by the chimney with care the Christmas Eve visitor. Several settings feature Byers’ Choice Williamsburg Carolers.

WALNUT COVE — The drive through Stokes County’s Walnut Cove on a December evening is dotted with the glowing lights of houses, standing starkly against the inky night. They give way to a more crowded cluster of businesses that line Main Street, the premier hub of activity in the quaint town.

A line of historical homes rests a little further past the grand town Christmas tree and a sector of diners, hair salons, and boutiques, one of the first (and most notable) belonging to Paul and Donna Harrell.

“In 1993, we moved here, and the house had sat empty for ten years,” Donna Harrell said while standing in the Christmas tree-lit foyer of her home. “My mom lived about six miles from here, and my dad had already passed away, so we were just looking for something closer.”

Born and raised in Stokes County, Harrell was naturally well-acquainted with the area. When she married Paul Harrell in 1979, the two built a house in Kernersville and decided to settle there. As her mother began to age, Harrell felt the growing desire to be near her and looked at an older, classic family home on 935 North. Main Street.

One fateful Thanksgiving, as the Harrells were driving to visit Donna’s mother, she caught a glimpse of a sign that read “Future Home of Paul and Donna Harrell.”

“So (Paul) had already bought it. And I’ve still got the sign,” she said, chuckling. As she remembers it, Harrell’s mother “thought I was crazy.”

A true fixer-upper, Harrell noted that her family worked on the historical property for “six months to make it livable.”

Despite her mother’s initial skepticism towards the house, her feelings changed when she stepped inside.

“As soon as we walked in, she said, ‘Well, there’s where a Christmas tree needs to go!’” Harrell said. “She came down here every day and helped me scrub windows and do a lot. It became kind of a project for us: things that we could do. It needed some lovin’.”

The four-bedroom, two-bathroom residence was built in 1913, and by the time the Harrells signed the purchase papers, it had been under the care of roughly three different families. The house was built by Dr. Joseph Walter Neal Sr., an ex-Army surgeon who was described as “possibly the most prominent businessman in Stokes County” by an old pamphlet given to Harrell by a friend. She named the subsequent owners of the house as “the Easters” and said that “One of them was a schoolteacher, the other taught piano.” The future home of the Harrells went up for sale when a brother and sister from Asheville moved out, changing their direction from their father’s initial plan to convert the property into an assisted living complex.

The over-a-century-old house shows its age with a little creak in the floor, Harrell said.

The darkness the evening brings is dispelled with various candles set up around artful displays of nativity scenes, holiday collectibles and other decorative additions. Three smaller Christmas trees, each ornamented around a specific theme, serve as centerpieces for their respective rooms. They all fall into place around the heart: a colossal cedar, measuring roughly nine-and-a-half to ten feet, embellished in shades of gold, white and red.

Harrell always insists on having a “real tree” to honor memories of her adolescence. “When I was growing up, we always had a real tree, and mostly it was a cedar, because my dad would cut it and bring it in. I use everything in my yard, just like (my mother) did.”

All of Harrell’s Christmas decorating tastes and habits are influenced by her mother, she says, including gathering cedar and pine greenery from her yard to make the live wreaths that adorn her front door and windows.

Harrell labors for two weeks to transform the house from floor-to-roof each year. “It takes me about two days to get the lights on (the Christmas tree). We actually bought the tree the night before Thanksgiving.”

The first Christmas after her mother passed, Harrell dedicated herself to observing her memory through her decorations.

“At first, I was honoring my mother. I said, ‘Paul, we’re getting the biggest tree we can find’ that first year, just because of her saying that as soon as we walked in the door. After that, it was almost expected.”

Having witnessed year after year of tasteful decorations during the holiday season, others in the community began to take note — and appreciate — the Harrell family’s presentation, taking extra care to regard their extravagant tree.

“Whenever we’re eating out in town, ever since we’ve lived here, it’s been like, ‘Your tree, filling up that whole room!’ People would say, ‘I almost ran into that cow pasture looking at your tree!’” Harrell said.

Harrell’s Christmas decorations have served as a way for her to connect with her mother’s memory and connect with her neighbors. She stated she was also brought closer to them through fighting the proposed Dollar General location right across Main Street, “They’re trying to put in the pasture (across from our house), and we’re fighting hard,” Harrell said passionately.

The town of Walnut Cove won the first-round fight against the developers, but recently, the company appealed the decision. “We just don’t understand,” she added.

Regardless of the recent controversy so close to her, Donna Harrell’s efforts to brighten up Main Street continue. Her desire for visitors to experience Christmas and the importance she and Paul hold in conveying “why (they) celebrate the Birth of Jesus” inspire her scenes of Christmas carolers, Old Salem, and Williamsburg.

In a comment that perhaps summed up her carefully cultivated décor, Harrell remarked, “I’m big on tradition. I guess you can tell.”