Judge expresses ‘concern’ on Dollar General decision

WALNUT COVE — On a night of fresh starts of new terms, the Board of Commissioners for Walnut Cove also took action or received updates on a couple of issues that have lingered on meeting agendas for many months.

The first was a decision to amend the town’s conditional use policy to ban additional internet sweepstakes businesses within the town limits. The action defines electronic gaming operations or internet cafes as places “where persons utilize electronic machines (including but not limited to computers and gaming terminals) to conduct games of chance or sweepstakes where cash, merchandise or anything else of value is redeemed or otherwise distributed or placed on an account…”

Such businesses already in place will be grandfathered into the town code.

No one spoke at a public hearing on the issue.

The second holdover was an update on the situation with a developer’s desire to place a new Dollar General store on a bend of Main Street, a plan derided by the townsfolk and rejected by the Board of Adjustment. The developer, Terramore, appealed the ruling to the court system by filing a petition, and Judge Angela Puckett has posted a written ruling, town attorney Ann Rowe told the board members Tuesday night.

The ruling expressed “concerns” with an area of procedure by the Board of Adjustment where one board member who was part of a Facebook group opposing the plan did not reveal that fact during the hearing and did not recuse herself from the discussions before voting against the Dollar General plan. The developer said that had it know of the Facebook connection, it would have objected to her participation.

Puckett is remanding the decision back to the board, which will hold a special meeting Thursday night to discuss this one item. If the planning Board member decides to recuse herself, there will have to be a “do-over” on the initial request. If she decides not to recuse, then the other Board members will have to vote on whether her participation is appropriate. If they agree that it is appropriate, then the decision stands, with the caveat that the Judge did not see that the board’s finding of fact was “sufficiently detailed.” So Puckett wants the board to expand on its findings.

If the member’s colleagues decide that her participation is not appropriate, then the decision will have to be vacated and the whole process go back to square one, with the board’s alternate member seated.

“Judge Puckett wanted to make it clear that nothing was done improperly,” Rowe said. “She said there was no bias or lack of impartiality. Only a concern about a perception in the procedure.”

At the outset of the Board of Commissioners meeting, Mayor Nellie Brown and Commissioners Thomas Mitchell, Joe Bennett and Elwood Mabe were sworn in by Judge Tom Langan.

In other business the Commissioners:

● Re-elected Mabe as Mayor Pro Tem.

● Continued contacts for Rowe as town attorney and Kim Greenwood as Town Manager.

● Set Jan. 24 as a special called pre-budget meeting, and finalized regular montly meeting dates for 2022.

● Heard the quarterly report from Fire Chief Brian Booe, who noted that the burning ban for the county was lifted on Monday following the rain over the past weekend. Booe said that calls are back up to pre-COVID levels, and that the station has responded to more than 100 calls in six of the 11 months so far in 2021. Booe said that 10 retirees were given 25-year service pins at the department’s Christmas dinner on Saturday, and one former firefighter, Richard Turbyfill, given a 50-year pin (he’s actually served for 55 years). The department also presented Angie Bailey of The Cove Group and Walnut Ridge Assisted Living with its Community Service Award. Finally, Booe discussed plans to purchase an LED sign for the fire station on Main Street. The double-sided sign will be able to promote town events as well as fire safety-related issues, and would cost $24,000. In response, the Commissioners approved a motion to pay for half the cost of the sign.

● Received Bailey’s report from The Cove Group.

● Heard Manager Greenwood, who said contracts have been signed with Duke Energy to provide new street lights on MLK Road and Lakeside Drive.

● Heard Mayor Brown’s report, which covered the pandemic, the coming roundabout construction – which is set to begin in January, new home construction on Old Town Road in 2022, the ongoing problem with vultures, and finding funding to replace the town’s aging water pipes. “Not only do we have historic buildings, but we have historic pipes,” she said. “They’re fragile.” Mayor Brown also gave special recognition certificates to Stokes County Sheriff Joey Lemons, Caroline Armijo of the Lillies Project, David Hairston of The Walnut Tree homeowners and Durwood Bennett, representing the Palmetto Theatre group. “It takes a team,” Brown said. “It’s never up to one individual.”