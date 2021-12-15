Cox elected as new chair of commissioners

DANBURY – Sonya Cox was elected as the new Board chair, and Wayne Barneycastle elected as vice chair as the County Commissioners organized Monday night for their new year.

In other business, the Board:

● Voted to allow all county employees have access to 80 hours emergency paid sick leave if they contract get the COVID virus and need to stay home. Assistant HR Director Jamie Clark told the Board that there had been an increase in COVID cases among county workers since Thanksgiving, and Commissioner Nickelston said he had three employees out with COVID right now. Clark and County Manager Shannon Shaver echoed “a lot” when asked how many employees had already taken advantage of this time. Clark said there was a “banker’s box full” of employee applications on file.

● Approved several items in its Consent Agenda including a meeting schedule for 2022.

● Heard Commissioner Nickelston mention a new company coming to the county that will provide about 30 jobs, and thank Economic Development Director Will Carter for his work on attracting the company.

● Received a report on the Tax Department from Richard Brim.

● Heard a report from Finance Director Julia Edwards on “DebtBook,” a software that processes leases, with a yearly fee of $7,500. The cloud-based software also tracks all the county’s debt and create notes for the annual audit. Currently those records are done by hand on a spreadsheet.

● Confirmed Commissioner Barneycastle and Commissioner Nickelston’s continued service on the YVEDDI Board using remote/virtual option for participation.

● Learned from Manager Shaver that the two-year LifeStar Franchise Agreement is expiring and a new LifeStar Agreement needs to be re-approved. LifeStar is the county’s non-emergency ambulance service, and several Commissioners lauded the service for going a good job for the county.

● Approved the newly revised Voluntary Agriculture District ordinance.

● Approved a proposal to update job descriptions related to risk management for the Assistant HR Director/Risk Management Coordinator and Administrative Aide Fire Marshal.

● Approved the United Fund’s request to rent an office space in the old school building.

● Honored two men who have passed away recently, Judge Key and Frankie Burcham, the former county Fire Marshal.

● Before the regular Commissioners meeting, the Board members met as the Trustees for the Stokes-Reynolds Memorial Hospital, chaired by Commissioner Rick Morris, who briefly discussed the series of Town Hall meetings that have been going on and wrap up Thursday night in King. “We will get you a report after the King meeting Thursday night,” he said. Morris also wondered what the next steps should be. “After we get the report we’ll know better how to proceed,” Cox said. “I’m interested to see all the comments and notes and feedback.” Commissioner Barneycastle said “The main thing is to see what do people want… what do we need to look at for the future.” They learned from Administrator Pam Tillman said two employees chose to leave the hospital rather than get the COVID vaccination or apply for an exemption. And they discussed Justin Duncan and Debbie Vaden as alternates for the Hospital Operations Committee. The committee is still looking for a representative from the Sandy Ridge area, Morris said.