Von Robertson is new chair of school board

DANBURY — Von Robertson was elected chair and Dwayne Bryant vice chair as the county Board of Education got organized for its new term on Monday night.

The board also received an update on one of this year’s biggest projects, the installation of Clear Touch interactive panels in all classrooms. Technology Director Karen Barker said King Elementary installations should be complete this week, which will be the final school to get the boards up and running.

Barker said that one teacher told her “flat out” that they did not want the high-tech boards in their classroom, and they other teachers had seemed intimidated by the new technology. “But the students are very excited,” she said. “like they just got a new phone. They’re showing the teachers how to use them.”

Superintendent Dr. Brad Rice said he personally witnessed “a lot of anxiety go out the window” once the panels were installed. “Teachers were literally running from room to room saying ‘I just learned this’ to their colleagues.”

“We are really coming up in technology,” said Board member Pat Messick.

“And they’re on time and under budget,” added Board member Mike Rogers.

In other business the Board:

● Discussed draft calendars for the 2022-2023 school year, a task made more challenging by a late earliest start date (Aug. 29) and the end of remote learning days from any potential schedule. This year’s calendar allows for five remote days to be built in, but local officials found out this week that those will not be available next year. Dr. Rice said he’s still hoping that more inclement weather days will be allowed next year. Assistant Superintendent Justin Jones said the Calendar Committee will continue to get feedback before preparing a finalized calendar for the school board to vote on.

● Received from good news from Finance Director Lanette Moore on highlights from the state budget, including employee salary bonuses, retroactive pay allowances, low-wealth teacher recruitment funds and retention bonuses. Dr. Rice said he was continuing to let Raleigh know about some shortcomings “that are not right, including a pay raise for teachers at service year 15 but not another until service year 24, and that’s they last one they can receive. That’s a discouragement to stay in the profession. It needs to be changed, and if you find yourself in a room with a legislator, please let them know that.”

● Debated the need for and the costs of water bottle filling stations at the schools, since water fountains are still turned off because of COVID. “We have considered unbagging the water fountains and going back to them,” Dr. Rice said, “but know that they’ve unused for one to two years. Even then, water bottles are not going away.” Pinnacle and Germanton elementary schools have already been using these kinds of stations, he said. When Rice mentioned putting a recommendation into the budget for the next school year, Board member Cheryl Knight urges quicker action. “I’d like to see us move forward on this in January rather than wait another year,” she said.

● Approved the 7000 series of school policies and learned that attorney Fred Johnson will present information about the 8000 series of policies next month.

● Approved the Personnel Report.

● Heard a COVID update from Dr. Rice, who said there were 22 active cases among staff and 30 among students. Rice also said the number of students who’ve been vaccinated was at 114.

● Honored Art Poster Contest and Christmas card winners.

● Recognized Nutrition Director Lisa Dillon, who is retiring at the end of the calendar year. “She’s been a champion for our students during the time of COVID, when thousands and thousands of kids were fed. And she kept us financially viable. She also made countless trips to get donations for us. So I want to thank her and her department for making miracles happen.”