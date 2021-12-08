Laurelyn Dossett reworks ‘Beautiful Star’ music into concert experience

Lauelyn Dossett directs her musicians during a rehearsal for ‘The Music of a Beautiful Star,’ which will be presented this weekend and next at her farm in Westfield. Cinny Strickland and Chip Johnson rehearse ‘Beautiful Star’ at The Ramble at Big Creek in Westfield. ‘Beautiful Star’ cast members Wendy Hickman, Chip Johnson and DaShawn Hickman rehearse in Dossett’s barn.

WESTFIELD — Musician Laurelyn Dossett decided that it was about time to dust off the music of her bluegrass nativity musical “Beautiful Star,” since it hasn’t been performed publically since 2017.

“The Music of Beautiful Star,” a cross between a concert and the theatrical show first offered by Triad Stage, will be presented this Friday and Saturday and again on Dec. 17-18, with a potluck at 6 p.m. and show at 7 p.m. at Dossett’s farm, “The Ramble on Big Creek.”

Tickets are $35, with limited seating. Proof of COVID vaccination or a negative test within 72 hours of the show will be required. Children unable to be vaccinated are welcome, they just need to wear masks when not actively eating dinner. Purchase tickets via Venmo: @rambleonbigcreek, or simply email Dossett at lgdossett@gmail.como.

“I can hold about 75 guests here,” she said via phone interview. “It will be focused more on the music, but we’ve found a way to incorporate some of the scenes from the show. … We’ve actually been able to do more than I thought we could do. So I think it will be really special.”

The show will feature Dossett, Riley Baugus, DaShawn and Wendy Hickman, Scott Hinkle and Molly McGinn, with special appearances by Cinny Strickland, Chip Johnson, Elise Spencer, Anikan Burgess and Django Burgess as members of the Open Heart Community Fellowship.

The story involves Reverend Ledbetter and the Open Heart Community Fellowship presenting a down-home nativity celebration with Appalachian music. “Beautiful Star” is a retelling of the Christmas story that actually starts with Adam and Eve.

“‘Beautiful Star’ gets done all around the country,” Dossett said, “usually as community theater rather than professional theater. I think we did it (at Triad Stage in Greensboro) for seven Decembers.”

Of course everyone and every business is affected by COVID, and desperate times call for desperate measures, but it’s especially for those who make their living entertaining others.

“Because of COVID, things are not getting back to normal for artists,” she said. “They’re better but they’re not. Ticket sales are very persnickety right now. So I am going to focus more on having shows here. There seems to be a model that works, and it involves having the potluck. Some of it will be concert, but it will also have an agricultural component to it.

“So I’m real pleased about it. It feels like exactly the right thing to do right now. So I hope it sells, but if it doesn’t we’ll be fine. It’s not like I have to pay for the venue, I own the venue.”