Local candidates open filing period

DANBURY — With Monday’s opening of the period to file for the March primary elections, came a floruish of early candidates to the Board of Elections to sign their paperwpork.

Incumbent Sheriff Joey Lemons of Walnut Cove has filed to run, as has Jason Tuttle of King, who currently is serving as the Stokes County Clerk of Superior Court.

Two newcomers, Brad Chandler of Westfield and Keith Wood of Danbury, have filed to run in the Republican primary for County Commissioner, as has recently retired County Manager Jake Oakley of Walnut Cove. Wood is currently a member of the county’s Planning Board.

Will Carter of King and Brad Lankford of Danbury filed for the Republican primary for Clerk of Superior Court. Carter is the current Stokes County Director of Economic Development, while Lankford retired last summer as the Stokes County School District’s Transportation Director.

Kathy Kiser of King filed to run in the Democratic primary as a candidate for Clerk of Superior Court.

Tim Watson, who serves Stokes and Surry counties as District Attorney, has filed for election. He resides in Mount Airy. Mark Miller of Elkin has filed for District Court Judge seat 17B-01, which includes Surry and Stokes.

Tom Langan of King has filed for re-election to District Court Judge 17B Seat 2.

Rep. Kyle Hall of King filed for re-election to the North Carolina House on Tuesday. Hall has a different-looking district this time around, with all of Stokes County plus a good-sized chunk of northern Forsyth County.

The filing deadline is Dec. 17 at noon. The candidate should come to the elections office in Danbury to complete the necessary paperwork, or alternatively the Notice of Candidacy form may be mailed to the Stokes County Board of Elections. A mailed Notice of Candidacy form must be properly completed and signed, certified by a notary public in the appropriate places, and received in the elections office by noon on Dec. 17.

The deadline for a candidate to withdraw is Dec. 14 at 5 p.m.