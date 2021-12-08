Pilot Mountain fire now ‘100% contained’

PINNACLE — The fire that burned 1,050 acres on Pilot Mountain in Surry County is finally 100% contained, the N.C. Forest Service reported over the weekend. Smoke from the mountain will still be visible periodically, according to the Forest Service.

As more dry conditions are expected across the state, Forest Service officials on Saturday urged residents to take precautions against unintentionally causing a fire. The month of November saw 799 forest fires on state or private lands across North Carolina, according to the Forest Service, more than doubling the average of the 10 previous years.

This has been the most active year for wildfires in North Carolina since 2016.

The N.C. Forest Service issued a burn ban and canceled all burn permits, citing dry and windy conditions that could cause flames to spread quickly.

The fire on Pilot Mountain, known as the Grindstone Fire, was traced to the remains of a campfire: “The cause of the Grindstone Fire was determined to be an escaped campfire in an undesignated area,” officials said.

The fire was discovered on Saturday night, Nov. 27, according to the Pilot Knob Volunteer Fire Department. Most of the burned acreage is within Pilot Mountain State Park, officials said.

“The mountain will quickly come back to life and we’re excited about that,” Gov. Roy Cooper told reporters in front of the park’s visitors center after a tour of damaged areas last week. “Nature is resilient.”

“We look forward to getting back to normal as quickly as possible,” the governor said. “We are deeply grateful that there were no lives lost here. That’s a credit to the people who have been working so hard.”

Just a few hundred feet away, scorched earth and singed summer grasses hinted at just how close the flames came to the visitors center, which is barely a year old. The road into the center’s parking lot essentially served as a firebreak when firefighters intentionally burned the adjacent area to eliminate fuel for the flames, Jimmy Holt, a Forest Service ranger, said after Cooper’s remarks.

“We brought the fire down the mountain,” he explained while pointing to a wide path of burned earth running up the slope. “We wanted to burn that area before the fire did. We didn’t want the fire to choose its battle.”

Earlier Thursday, N.C. Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler visited the fire response command center in Pilot Mountain.

“Pilot Mountain is such an iconic site from all over the Piedmont,” Troxler said. “To see the images of Pilot Mountain on fire, it’s really upsetting to a lot of people.”

He also noted that a fire in Stokes County at Sauratown Mountain, which burned Nov. 9-14, was 100% contained. Fire service personnel will continue to monitor the site. That blaze also was caused by a campfire, investigators concluded.

The Sauratown Mountain Fire has also been traced to an escaped campfire, officials said.

“We don’t call it done, did and over with until we’re sure it can’t rekindle,” Troxler explained. “We would love to see a good, soaking rain to put all of this to rest,” Troxler added, while also noting that current forecasts don’t call for rain until the middle of next week.

On Pilot Mountain, just 1.9 inches of precipitation has fallen since the N.C. Forest Service’s automated weather station recorded 4.13 inches of rain Sept. 22/23.

“In that part of the state at that time of year, it doesn’t get much drier than that,” assistant state climatologist at the N.C. State Climate Office Corey Davis said. “When you add in all the dry, fallen leaves and dormant vegetation, the mountainside was like a powder keg, really primed for a large fire.”

Warmer temperatures tied to climate change have and will continue to cause deeper droughts and drier conditions like those that contributed to the Pilot Mountain and Sauratown Mountain fires, said Robert Scheller, a professor in N.C. State University’s Department of Forestry and Environmental Resources who is studying the potential impacts of climate change on forests.

“We’ve created the perfect conditions for wildfires, and I don’t see that changing anytime soon,” said Scheller. “And we’re not just going to see more fires. We’re going to see more ‘surprise’ fires where people aren’t expecting it to happen.”

According to predictive models developed by Zachary Roberts, a doctoral candidate at N.C. State, the footprint of areas in North Carolina that are highly susceptible to wildfires could be 16 times larger within 80 years.

A restorative process is where Davis, the climatologist, chooses to find comfort. “In some ways, I take hope since wildfire is a natural part of our landscape, and this event will ultimately help preserve the health of Pilot Mountain for the next generation,” he said.

Ranger Holt has experienced this phenomenon firsthand.

“Wildlife, they’re pretty savvy,” he said. “They know when the fire is coming, and they move out of there pretty quickly. What’s really interesting is they’re very curious, how quickly they move back into the area.“

During controlled burns managed by the forest service, Holt says he’s seen turkeys and bears return to the area before the fire has been completely extinguished.

“They want to go in there and browse because they know that nuts and seeds will be open now,” he explains.