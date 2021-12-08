Three blood drives Saturday to honor Roe Roe

The Tucker family was on a float together in Saturday’s King Christmas Parade.

Stokes County Ruritans are sponsoring a “Roe Roe Tucker Day’ this Saturday, with three blood drives scheduled in Stokes County.

This second annual event is in honor of Roe Roe and all the children in the region who are fighting leukemia and other forms of cancer.

Each of the three Blood Drives will happen Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The locations are: Fulp Moravian Church 1556 US 311 in Walnut Cove; Lawsonville Baptist Church 1021 Wess Hall Road in Danbury; and King Moravian Church, 228 West Dalton Road in King.

To schedule your blood donation appointment visit www.redcrossblood.org and use sponsor code “Roe Roe.”

Pearl Monroe, 5, or “Roe Roe,” is the daughter of Meredith and Chad Tucker of King, anchor, reporter and host of the “Roy’s Folks” feature on FOX8. Her chemotherapy treatments are due to end in Februry at Brenner Children’s Hospital in Winston-Salem.

Roe Roe has an older sister, Carson Parry, and a little brother, Franklin Reeves.

“Leukemia patients will likely have to have blood transfusions in the course of their treatment, and Roe Roe has had several,” Chad Tucker said before the first event in 2020. “So we’re very thankful of the people who donate blood.”

For more information you can call Millie Lambert at 336-447-8925, or Jayson Duncan at 336-409-8501. Or call 1-800-RED CROSS.