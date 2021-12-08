Everybody loves a parade

Santa, of course, was the parade’s anchor leg. New King Council members Jane Cole and Michael Lane flank Mayor Pro Tem Rick McCraw in the parade. The Robertson family served as this year’s Grand Marshals. Miss Joyce Trench leads her dance troupe during the King Parade. Local TV host from King Chad Tucker had his whole family with him. Dance Perfections students and moms ride a float. And what would a King parade be without the Dairi-O giant milkshake float? Local Special Olympics was honored, with students from West Stokes’ Club Unity riding the float.

A huge crowd turned out in downtown King on Saturday afternoon for the annual Christmas Parade.

New King Council members Jane Cole and Michael Lane flank Mayor Pro Tem Rick McCraw in the parade.

The Robertson family served as this year’s Grand Marshals.

Santa, of course, was the parade’s anchor leg.

Miss Joyce Trench leads her dance troupe during the King Parade.

Local TV host from King Chad Tucker had his whole family with him.

Dance Perfections students and moms ride a float.

And what would a King parade be without the Dairi-O giant milkshake float?

Local Special Olympics was honored, with students from West Stokes’ Club Unity riding the float.