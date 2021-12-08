‘Christmas in the Cove’

The celebration in Walnut Cove was climaxed with its annual Christmas tree lighting. Santa was quite the popular figure in Walnut Cove during its Saturday event. This Saturday, the town will stage its annual Christmas parade starting down Main Street at 2 p.m.

