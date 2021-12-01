Readers honored at Miss Joyce’s Dance

KING — The ”A Dancer Reads” contest has been annual event at Miss Joyce’s Dance Studio since 2006.

This year’s contest ended Nov. 6. Students are encouraged to read dance-related books for one month. Sixteen students turned in their reading lists, for a total of 20,962 pages read.

A special “crowning” event was held at the studio on Nov. 27, and there were two reading queens for 2021: sisters Della Mitchell, 5, and Virginia Mitchell, 4. Their mother read 4,016 pages to both girls, so each received a crown, a dozen roses and a specially designed t-shirt.

Additional reading royalty were six princesses and one prince: Melody Proctor, Reason Proctor, River Proctor, Teagan Brown, Edith Mitchell, Mia Wickliff and Rebekah Vaden. All received a specially designed t-shirt. The girls received roses and Reason received balloons.

“All 16 students who turned in their reading list received a certificate from the King Public Library,” said studio founder and director Joyce Triche. “Thanks to Melody Johnson of the library for all her help with this year’s reading contest. The King Public Library has been very helpful with this event by putting all their children’s dance-related books in a special section.”