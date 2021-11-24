Hospital to begin series of town halls

The staff of LifeBrite Community Hospital and members of the county’s Hospital Operations Board will conduct a series on Town Hall meetings around the county beginning on Monday.

The ultimate goal is to chart the future of hospital and medical care in Stokes County.

The meetings will be fairly informal, with a presentation and then time for discussion and questions.

“With the approval of the new state budget it was confirmed that we will receive $10 million for repairs and renovations to the hospital, and hopefully we can leverage that to receive more money,” said County Commissioner Rick Morris, who chairs the Hospital Board of Trustees (also comprised of the five county commissioners).

“This series of town hall meetings will be to give information to the community on what is going on with hospital and medical services, and to solicit feedback from the community on what they would like to see in the future with medical services in the county,” Morris added.

The schedule of the meetings is:

Monday, Nov. 29 — Francisco Fire Department, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 30 — LifeBrite Community Building, Pine Hall, 7 p.m.

Thursay, Dec. 2 — Sandy Ridge Fire Department, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 7 — First Baptist Church of Walnut Cove, 7 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 13 — Stokes County Arts Council, Danbury, 1 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 16 — King Recreation Acres Community Room, 7 p.m.

For more information call 336-593-5311.