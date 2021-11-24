Leaves keep recharging stubborn wildfire

That pesky fire on Sauratown Mountain is out, right? Right? Right?

Well, actually not, at least according to the latest information from the point person on the fire, Jonathan Young, Stokes County Ranger with the N.C. Forest Service, who says the fire is still “95% contained” after burning about 40 acres. And some of those acres have burned more than once.

“Since last week we have experienced several reburns inside the perimeter,” Young said on Monday. “I’m estimating that of the 40 acre total, roughly half of that has reburned (burned again) since the initial fire days of Nov. 9-11.

“When I say reburn that relates to fire occurring again where we have already experienced fire before on this incident. This has been our biggest concern since we got a hand dug fire line established around the perimeter of the fire on Nov. 11. Fire burned through the forest eliminating the majority of fuels on the forest floor in the initial days of the fire, but since then the trees have almost dropped all their leaves which has covered the entire burn area again. With hot spots still smoldering inside the perimeter, when the forest floor becomes covered with newly fallen leaves this provides for the opportunity for this reburn.”

Young said there was a reburn on the ridge top around midnight Friday night which caused firefighters to re-group.

“On Sunday when we had favorable weather our crews conducted a burn out operation of a small area on the ridge to secure the reburn potential on top of the mountain. Each day we are taking leaf blowers around the outside of the perimeter of the fire cleaning out the fire lines to prevent the fire escaping if we experience another reburn. There is only about a third of the acreage on the lower slope that has significant leaf fall on the ground currently that could possibly reburn.

“We are maintaining a daily presence on the fire with a crew of five or six N.C. Forest Service Rangers and a crew of four from Hanging Rock State Park. Thanks to Superintendent Robin Riddlebarger for providing crew support on the incident to allow some of our Forest Service Rangers a break.”

Also last Friday, crews installed roughly a mile and half of hose lays into the fire in order to supply water to the areas with hot spots.

“Our crews have pumped and flowed around 22,000 gallons of water since last Friday,” Young added. “This hose installation was a huge task, but has been a big help to extinguish hot spots to hopefully prevent any future reburns.

“There is the potential for more smoke to be visible in the coming days as the weather is looking drier, but the Forest Service will maintain a watch on the fire perimeter through the Thanksgiving holiday and into the future until we feel confident that the reburn potential has passed and all hot spots near the fire lines are secure.”

The cause of the fire was due to a campfire that was not properly extinguished and left smoldering. The Forest Service continues to ask that anyone with any information as to who may have camped or been on the mountain during the weekend of Nov. 6-7, call 336-593-8154 and leave a message.