Thanksgiving indeed! State budget has a lot for Stokes County

For Governor Roy Cooper, this is the first state budget he’s been willing to sign into law during his time in office.

Today’s the national holiday of Thanksgiving, and many local officials are saying a special “thank you” over that triple helping of mashed potatoes.

That’s because for the first time in four years, North Carolina has a state budget. And that means there are gifts for Stokes County ahead. They include:

• $40.3 million water/sewer for King, Walnut Cove and Danbury;

• $1.5 million for Stokes County, King and Walnut Cove infrastructure;

• $1.75 million for Stokes County Schools athletic facilities repairs;

• $3 million for Belews Lake Park;

• $1.3 million for Horne Creek Historic Farm;

• $10 million for Danbury hospital repairs/renovations;

• $2 million for Stokes County Courthouse repairs/renovations;

• $4 million for Hanging Rock State Park and the Vade Mecum historic site;

• $1 billion for broadband expansion statewide.

County Commissioner Sonya Cox, speaking at Monday’s meeting, said “I’d like to publicly thank Kyle Hall for the state budget and the money that will be coming to Stokes County. Money in there for the waters project in Danbury and Meadows, the sewer project in King, it’s huge for Stokes County and we hope we can make the best of it ans start leveraging money that’s available from the state and federal.”

“This budget moves North Carolina forward in important ways,” Gov. Roy Cooper said as he signed the package. “Funding for high-speed internet, our universities and community colleges, clean air and drinking water, and desperately needed pay increases for teachers and state employees are all critical for our state to emerge from this pandemic stronger than ever. I will continue to fight for progress where this budget falls short but believe that, on balance, it is an important step in the right direction.”

WHAT’S IN THE BUDGET?

• 5% average raise over two years for public school teachers and state employees.

• 5% state and teacher retiree cost-of-living bonuses over two years.

• Schools will receive money to boost teacher supplements. That money will come from a new and recurring $100 million fund that the state will create to increase teacher supplements in low-wealth counties that are not able to match salaries in wealthier counties. The per teacher supplement will be $1,827 in Stokes County.

• $1,000 bonuses for all state employees (including teachers).

• Additional $500 for all state employees (including teachers) making less than $75,000 as well as correctional workers.

• Additional $1,000 bonuses for teachers.

• Cuts personal income tax from 5.25% to 3.99% over six years, including cutting to 4.99% beginning Jan. 1.

• Increases zero-tax bracket — the amount of income on which people pay no income tax — to $12,750 or $25,500 for married couples, up from $10,750 and $21,500.

• Increases child tax deduction by $500 per child.

• Eliminates state income tax on military pensions.

• Phases out the corporate income tax beginning in 2025, reaching zero by the end of the decade.

• Provides $15-per-hour minimum wage for all local employees of public schools and community colleges beginning in 2022-23.

• Provides a 5% supplement for state retirees over the biennium.

• Sets new limits on the governor’s ability to extend a statewide emergency past 30 days. It would require a vote by the Council of State to extend the state of emergency beyond 30 days and action by the legislature to extend it beyond 60 days.

‘EXTRAS’

• $29.25 million for the Complete the Trails Fund, marking the first time North Carolina has made a significant direct investment in trails. This vital funding will lead to tremendous progress in building North Carolina’s 12 official State Trails. These long-distance trails range from the French Broad River Trail in the mountains to the Roanoke River Trail in the northeastern part of the State. The longest is the Mountains-to-Sea Trail which runs 1,175 miles from the Great Smoky Mountain National Park to the Outer Banks, including through Stokes County.

• The Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina gains $6.67 million toward a new headquarters in Winston-Salem.

• Another state-funded program — without a designated amount disclosed — involves the divisions of Social Services and Division of Mental Health, Developmental Disabilities and Substance Abuse Services establishing a two-year child welfare and behavioral health pilot project. Its goal is offering easier access to comprehensive health services for children in foster care by: creating better continuity of care; providing an alternative to therapeutic foster care; and ensuring care and services are available without disruption to a child’s foster care placement while accessing services needed to treat the child’s trauma. Joining Forsyth in the pilot programs are Davie, Rockingham and Stokes counties — the four former members of behavioral health MCO CenterPoint Human Services.

• $5.9 billion to build, repair and renovate state, university and other capital assets, including $878 million in capital projects for state agencies, $1 billion in capital projects for the UNC System and $400 million in capital projects for community colleges.

• The budget boosts access to vouchers for private school tuition and expands the Opportunity Scholarships program. (While Gov. Cooper wanted to phase out the program and give the money to the public schools, the Republicans counted this as a ‘win’ by requiring the program grows by $15 million a year.)

• $46 million for infrastructure at motorsports facilities, including $9 million for Rockingham Speedway, $18 million for North Wilkesboro Speedway and $13 million for Concord for projects connected to Charlotte Motor Speedway.

• $5 million to address the truck driver shortage in the state.

• $7.5 million for a new insurance program for firefighters diagnosed with cancer.

• $25 million to aid services for victims of sexual assault, plus another $10 million to help chip away at the state’s backlog of rape test kits.

• The budget puts the most money toward land conservation in a decade: $265 million for various land, water and park funds (compared with $30 million last year).

• This budget ends the practice of charging teachers $50 to help pay the cost of a substitute when a teacher takes a personal day.

• $1.5 millon is allocated to a rural tourism recovery project. The vast majority of those funds — $1.3 million — are dedicated to marketing to bring tourists to rural counties. The project will employ two full-time temporary workers.

• College sports booster clubs can now pay for scholarship at their school’s in-state tuition rate, even if the student-athlete is from out of state.

• The North Carolina state budget $800 million over the next two years on disaster recovery, flood prevention and other needs related to more intense storms and climate change. The money will go to state agencies and local governments to help pay for recovery from floods and planning to improve resilience against future disasters.

• The budget also funds wildfire suppression by allocating $4 million for an airplane tanker and a helicopter, plus another $5 million to replace old fire suppressant equipment. So far this year in North Carolina, 2,801 fires have burned 8,422 acres, according to the N.C. Forest Service. North Carolina has already outpaced 2020 in the number of fires (2,302) and acreage burned (7,829), and that was before the Sauratown Mountain fire.