Arrest is made in teenager’s death

WINSTON-SALEM — An arrest has been made in the death of a 17-year-old who was found dead on Nov. 5 along Payne Road in Stokes County, according to a news release from the Stokes County Sheriff’s Department. The death was ruled a homicide.

Jaylen Lamont Lyles, of Winston-Salem, has been charged with murder. He is being held in the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center without bond.

The 17-year-old victim did not have any identification on him, but authorities were able to positively identify the young man and family notifications made. He was a Forsyth County resident. “Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, no other information about his identity can be released at this time,” the press release said.

“I am deeply saddened that we are talking about a juvenile losing his life just when you begin to live life,” said Sheriff Joey Lemons. “The loss of a life is always tragic, but more especially of such a young individual.

“I truly appreciate the hard work of my detectives and all the help we received from Sheriff Kimbrough and his office, along with the N.C. SBI. All of the agencies involved have done a great job.”

In 2020, Lyles was a passenger in a car that crashed on Patterson Avenue in and killed a 13-year-old. Lyles was arrested on outstanding warrants for unrelated charges that included breaking and entering and obtaining property by false pretenses. He pleaded guilty in July to obtaining property by false pretenses (the breaking and entering charge was voluntarily dismissed) and received 12 months of unsupervised probation.

If you have additional information about this case, call the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office at 336-593-8787 or Stokes County CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8506.