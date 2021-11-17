Gimmie five! King’s Matt Smith wins world championship … again

Smith has won NHRA world titles in 2007, 2012, 2018, and 2020, and now 2021. Matt and Angie Smith stand with the World Championship trophy. Matt Smith celebrates his world championship on Sunday in California. Angie and Matt Smith pose with their bikes. Both race for Team Denso.

When Matt Smith posed for pictures with his arm raised, palm out, fingers spread wide, in Pomona, California, on Sunday, he wasn’t waving at his fans. He was saying “FIVE!” – as in his fifth career Camping World National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) World Championship, and his third in the past four seasons.

Smith continues to dominate the world of pro stock motorcycle drag racing winning or placing near the top in almost every event this year. Smith, who also won titles in 2007, 2012, 2018, and 2020, becomes just the third Pro Stock Motorcycle rider to win five or more championships, joining the late Dave Schultz and Andrew Hines, who is the current class leader with six.

“All in all it was a great weekend,” Smith said by phone as he headed back home to King. “We had our work cut out. I didn’t have the quickest bike, but I had the fastest bike. We took the race win as well as the championship.”

In both the second round and the final race, Smith won via a “holeshot,” which is a victory in which a rider runs a slower elapsed time but wins the race due to a faster reaction time at the start, when the “Christmas Tree” which counts down with yellow lights to green.

Smith won five of the first 14 events of the season, was in first place for 11 of 14 races and was never ranked lower than third at any point in the season. He also made more 200-mph runs than anyone else in the class. And now has 32 career wins.

His wife and teammate Angie, also a world-class drag racer, finished seventh in the world rankings as the season came to an end at the Pomona Raceway in a series of races televised on FS1. She was knocked out in the first round at Pomona.

Smith may still have a ways to go to match his dad, Hall of Famer dragster Rickie Smith, who is still racing at age 67.

“I had a nice long conversation with him yesterday driving home,” Matt Smith said.

Smiths’ winning run was not without a little drama as a brake failure sent his Denso Buell bike off the asphalt and into the sand barrier at the conclusion of his second-round run. Smith wasn’t hurt but did wear out a pair of boots trying to get the bike stopped.