Board: Masks in school will be optional again starting Jan. 4

DANBURY — The Stokes County Board of Education voted Monday night to go back to optional face masks when students return from their holiday break, provided COVID numbers continue to improve.

The first day back after Christmas will be Jan. 4.

While schools started the year in August with masks being optional, the Board made masks mandatory after the number of cases spiked in the district.

Superintendent Dr. Brad Rice, after outlining improving statistical numbers for the coronavirus in the schools, presented several masking options to the Board, including one based on metrics.

Each day at noon the system will retrieve the latest COVID data in schools to determine the exclusion rate at each individual school. That exclusion rate will be a percentage of the number of students and staff at that school who have positive cases or are in quarantine. If a school’s exclusion rate goes over 5%, that school will require masks to be worn until the the rate drops back down below 5%.

The system will share that data on its website and social media accounts by 1 p.m., school officials said in a news release posted on its Facebook page Tuesday. If the mask status changes, signs will be posted at the school and parents will be called.

Students riding on school transportation will still be required to wear face masks due to a CDC federal order.

One other note was that masks will be optional at after-school events beginning this week.

“The Board of Education has chosen to wait until January to implement this plan to allow exams to be completed under the current plan, without disruption, and to provide families over six weeks to have their children fully vaccinated if they choose to do so,” the release said.

Dr. Rice added that schools would again need time to implement any changes.

“Students 5-12 have just received authorized to receive the vaccine,” he said. “That’s a five week process. (You get a shot, wait three weeks, get a second shot and wait two weeks and then are considered fully vaccinated.) I believe it would be wise to give people that opportunity. I think that would be appreciated to allow time to do that. … If we wait until January, then look at metrics, we have given people time to get their kids vaccinated if they choose to do that. But I think the numbers have come down to a point where it’s time to start this conversation.”

“The Board is to the point that we want to take off the masks last week,” said Board member Von Robertson. “The numbers are dropping and if they continue to go like they’re going, when the kids come back to school in Jan. 4 we could go mask optional. I like the idea of having metrics with it, and if a school goes above 5% — positive cases and quarantines together – at a specific school they have to go back to required masks until they go back below 5%. … Our concern is students being out of school and if quarantines go up, then we need to go back to masks.”

The Board also voted to send a letter of protest to the governor and attorney general on the new nationwide vaccine requirement. (See related story.) During discussion on that issue, Dr. Rice reminded the Board that there are court actions which have stayed this order, at least temporarily. He also read parts of a letter from state school Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt that said employers must determine their employees’ vaccination status by Dec. 5, with the caveat that in January, non-vaccinated employees must undergo a COVID test.

“It’s early in the process,” he said. “And depending on which talking head you watch on the news whether the courts will uphold this or overturn it. One report I saw said that the courts are expected to uphold this. But right now we are under court order of a stay; but if it is lifted we would need to do something as fast as Dec. 5 as far as collecting from our employees their status. … (Board attorney) Mr. (Fred) Johnson has told us we can ask our employees their vaccination status now if we want to get ahead of this, or if the Board wants us to wait until the courts make it official before we do anything.”

Rich also touched on the cost of testing ($6.99 per single test) “That’s a pretty big deal going forward,” said Rice, who estimated a total cost of $45,000 for the remainder of the school year, beginning in January. “Some districts are talking about passing the cost off to the employees, while some are talking about paying for the tests. The very estimate we got was very expensive. Then we have to worry about availability. That could send costs soaring as well. … Ordering tests will be an expensive endeavor. I don’t want to drag my feet too long, but I don’t want to waste a bunch of money.”

Johnson said he doesn’t see how anything can be decided before Dec. 5 considering the number of cases involved. He added that the requirement will not include Board members, who are not employees of the school system. Johnson also pointed out that the state’s Commissioner of Labor has not ruled on this issue, but he believed the commissioner would argue it’s a state issue, not a deferral issue.

“I’m all for rolling the dice, holding pat, taking the risk and saving some money,” said Board member Mike Rogers.

“I’m willing to do that as long as y’all are behind that,” Dr. Rice responded.

“Do we want to go ahead and gather the information on employees who are vaccinated or unvaccinated?” asked Board member Von Robertson. “That would certainly help us when it comes time to order (tests),” said Rice. “People keep asking ‘how many are vaccinated?’ and I don’t know. Again legally we do have the right to ask.”

Rice also said that the federal ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) funds could be allocated to meet the need of purchasing test.

“None of us want to get involved in someone’s private health decisions,” Dr. Rice said. “We’re being made to jump through some hoops.”

In his COVID-19 report, Dr. Rice reported the system’s fourth official “cluster,” this one at King Elementary School, but added “So our numbers have come down and are staying low. CDC projections flattening out if not a decline trend line continuing or lowering the next few weeks.”

In other business, the Board:

● Discussed, at Board chair Cheryl Knight’s suggestion, the possible reallocation of ESSER funds from capital needs to more classroom focused.

● Heard from Academics Director Doug Rose about how ESSER funds are being used by the individual schools to mitigate learning loss through the pandemic, mainly through the addition of tutors and teaching assistants. “It is a crisis and we’ve dealt with COVID,” Rose said. “We’ve got our students back with us and we have ground to make up.” Board member Rogers asked what happens to these hires once the ESSER funds run out, and “how are ESSER funds being used to help every student?” “We’ve given principals autonomy to address the needs are their particular school,” Rose said. That sparked a long discussion with input from several school principals who were on hand sharing things they have done and needs that remain. “That’s the type stuff we need to know, and we appreciate you letting us know,” said Board member Dwayne Bryant.

● Reviewed information about the annual audit by Dixon-Hughes-Goodman. “We passed with flying colors,” said Board member Pat Messick. The report was approved by the Board.

● Learned about the “Workforce Innovation to Support Early Education” from Cindy Tuttle, head of the Stokes Partnership for Children, to address a workforce shortage for early childhood teachers in public and private schools. The “WISEE” program will give college credits to students who are interested in the early education field. Early childhood classes are also being offered in the schools, Tuttle said, and a recent GlaxoSmithKline Foundation’s “Ribbon of Hope” grant will allow for an expansion of the program. Diane Durham, the coordinator of WISEE, told the Board of efforts to attract local students to follow early childhood education as a career path. Knight applauded the program and offered the Board’s full support.

● Honored Christine Condon as the district’s 2021 Exceptional Children’s Teacher of Excellence. She was nominated by London Elementary School Principal Lisa Moore, who said Condor “takes a deep personal interest in her students and is personally committed to the success of our school district. … Not only does she walk beside them as an advocate, she teaches them how to advocate for themselves.”

● Reviewed the Policy 7000 series of regulations.

● Approved the Personnel Report.