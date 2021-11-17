‘Soup in a Bowl’ to help food pantries

Last year’s Soup In a Bowl event was moved to the parking lot behind The Arts Place because of the pandemic, and returns to that location this year. Local Food Pantries East Stokes Outreach Ministry, Walnut Cove: 336-591-3237 King Outreach Ministry, King: 336-983-4357 Northern Stokes Food Pantry, Francisco: 336-351-0900

DANBURY — The 7th Annual “Soup In a Bowl” event — which raises money for the county’s three food pantries — will happen this Saturday behind The Arts Place from noon to 3 p.m.

The event is sponsored by the Arts Council to help East Stokes Outreach Ministry, the Northern Stokes Food Pantry and King Outreach Ministry.

The level of need varies at the three sites, but is always tight when colder weather rolls in.

“We distributed food yesterday and gave out all of the fresh and frozen food we had in stock,” said Kathryn Converse of the Northern Stokes Food Pantry. “We will replenish tomorrow and this weekend, but it will not be at the level we were at. We are actually low on canned foods as well; the government provided food available to us has been reduced, probably for a combination of reasons (COVID, shipping issues, etc.).

“We have had some generous donors, and that helps a lot, but we are beginning to explore how we can increase our stocks of shelf stable foods as we move into winter.”

Converse said that the three Stokes County food pantries are very grateful for the support they receive from the community.

“This year, that support is especially crucial,” Converse continued. “The combination of increasing numbers of our neighbors seeking assistance with the difficulties we are all seeing in transportation and shipping have resulted in more people needing assistance and less food available. As the season progresses, the need may become desperate.

“During the summer, pantries were full thanks in large part to productive gardens and to the generosity of local grocery stores as well as food available from Second Harvest Food Bank. Now that the gardens are largely spent and the amount of food available from the food bank is decreasing, our shelves are not as full as they were. The Stokes Arts Council’s annual ‘Soup In A Bowl’ event helps stock shelves in a big way.

“We are also thankful for the angels who support the pantries with donations of canned food, eggs, and other staples throughout the year.”

Converse added that you can also help by selecting the pantry of your choice on AmazonSmile. Go to smile.amazon.com when you want to order from Amazon and select any one of the three pantries as your charity of choice. Once you do, .5% of the price of eligible items that you purchase will be donated to that charity. There is no cost to you.

Amanda Dodson, executive director at East Stokes Outreach Ministries, said “we’re doing OK right now. We’re still seeing fewer clients since pre-COVID, so we’re able to meet current food needs. Requests for financial assistance is up, but it’s to be expected this time of year.”

“Right now we are getting lots of food donations so our shelves are well stocked,” said Jeff Brown at King Outreach Ministries. “We’re receiving less food from the Second Harvest Food Bank through the monthly TEFAP (The Emergency Food Assistance Program) but it is not a concern at this point. We are seeing an increase in requests for power bills and fuel oil.”

“Soup In A Bowl” is similar to empty bowls projects happening around the country, and comes at a crucial time as area food banks are struggling to keep their shelves stocked during the holidays. Since its beginning in 2015, the event has contributed more than $40,000 and 5,000 pounds of non-perishable food items to Stokes County’s three main food banks, with 40 volunteers and 400 attendees annually making it all happen.

For $25, “Soup in a Bowl” attendee will receive a hand-crafted pottery mug, their choice of soup or chili, dessert and a soft drink or water.

On the menu this year will be Cousin Eddy’s Chili, Wild Bill’s Chicken Stew, Cheesry-Tater Stew, Chicken Corn Chowder, Sambone’s Hambone Soup, Brunswick Stew and Vegetable.

Local potters Hal Tenny, Thad Cox, Phil Jones, Peggy Akkerhuis, Margo Spainhour, and Renee and Zollie Smith have donated their time in creating more than 400 soup bowls in support of the event.

Attendees are once again encouraged to bring non-perishable food items and help Stokes Arts reach the goal of 500 lbs., which will be divided between the three organizations.

All food items will be served in a to-go container. There will be some socially distant seating available as well. No advanced ticket is needed, as this year the event is first come first serve.

For more information, email stokesarts@gmail.com, or call 336-593-8159.