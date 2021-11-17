5K and ‘Pawty’ should be dog-gone fun

KING — On Saturday Recreation Acres park will again be the site of the Doggie Dash 5K and After-Pawtry, a canine-themed morning to the benefit of the Stokes COunty Animal Shelter.

The King Parks and Recreation-organized race follow a course through Recreation Acres, starting at the soccer complex, off the Pilot View Drive entrance to the park.

“This was a great event in 2019, and we are really excited to be able to bring it back in 2021,” said Parks and Rec Director Olivia Calloway. “We’ve added an After-Pawty for folks to enjoy after the race is over. We’ll have food trucks, a K9 demo, vendors, crafts, games, and dog photography. It is the perfect opportunity for folks to get out and enjoy the park with their dog. And it’s right next to the Dog Park if they want some off-leash time!”

The event will begin at 10 a.m. Registration fee is adults $35, youth $20, and dogs $15. The Kids’ Fun Run, at 11 a.m., is free. Race day registration and packet pickup will begin at 9 a.m.

“The event is open to everyone, even if you don’t have a dog,” Calloway added. “The 5K is officially timed by Go Sports Timing, so folks without a dog could focus on setting a personal record, and if you just want to grab a bite to eat, play some games, and visit some local businesses, come out to the After-Pawty!”

For more information call 336-985-1115 or email ocalloway@ci.king.nc.us.