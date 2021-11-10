Sauratown Mountain fire proving hard to fight

Andy Matthews captured this photo of a helicopter refilling its water bucket in a nearby pond. Photo by Andy Matthews

Firefighters had to hike for more than an hour just to get up to a forest fire along the ridgeline of Sauratown Mountain Tuesday, burning a hard-to-reach, rugged spot that frustrated efforts to contain it.

A Wednesday morning report said that the fire was no longer considered to be contained, and that it had doubled in size. Fire-fighting reinforcements are being called in today, including a second helicopter.

The fire started sometime in the late morning on Tuesday, Stokes County Fire Marshal Scott Aaron said, and burned throughout the day, sending a thick white smoke into the blue sky.

There was not yet any word on how the fire started, but it was limited to three or four acres.

The fire was burning on the western end of the range that cuts through the center of Stokes County, north of King and east of Pinnacle. Homes on Sugar Bush Lane, close to Volunteer Road, were the closest residences to the fire, but were not in any danger.

The nearby YMCA Camp Hanes was not threatened.

Five county fire departments were called out, with help from the state. Helicopters dropped water on the fire throughout the day, and small aircraft buzzed around the mountain acting as spotters.

The remote terrain and isolated location make it impossible to get water to the blaze in any other way beyond air drops. The N.C. Fire Service and the N.C. Forest Service were participating in the water drop efforts. A larger tanker plane was expected on Wednesday.

Efforts were halted when the sun went down on Tuesday evening, when plans to resume the battle at early light on Wednesday.

Hanging Rock State Park Superintendent said they could smell the smoke but had not been asked to help with the firefighting effort.