Walnut Cove employees to get higher bonuses

WALNUT COVE — The Board of Commissioners here approved a $900 Christmas bonus for town employees during its regular monthly meeting on Tuesday.

Commissioner Danny Hairston first offered to repeat last year’s bonus of $750, but Mayor Nellie Brown and Commissioner Thomas Mitchell hesitated.

“The way the cost of living is going up,” Brown said, “you go into a grocery store and even the chicken wings are getting tight. It’s hard to find good workers, y’all. McDonald’s is paying $20 an hour and they still can’t find workers.”

Brown and Mitchell suggested the town should do a little better.

“If you’re good to your employees they’ll be good to you,” Mayor Brown concluded.

In presenting the original proposal, Town Manager Kim Greenwood asked that he not be included in the list of employees receiving the bonus. But Mitchell insisted that Greenwood also be included.

“This is one of the hardest thing I do,” Greenwood said of recommending bonuses for his co-workers. “I’m biased for the good work they do.”

In other business, the Commissioners:

● Heard an update from Cory Willoughby on the Waster Water Treatment Plant.

● Approved road closure for the Dec. 11 Christmas parade.

● Approved a $500 donation to the VFW to pay for the flags put out along Main Street on holidays.

● Set a Dec. 14 public hearing on the town’s sweepstakes business ordinance.

● Voted to honor former town employees Kaye Webb, who passed away in October, and Thomas L. Mitchell, who died in 2020, with memorial benches in Fowler Park.

● Approved having Town Manager Kim Greenwood sign documents related to the architectural plans for the new Town Hall. The documents are required by the USDA as part of the grant application process.

● Discussed a new quote from Laserfische, a document management firm that will scan the town’s old files into a digital format.

● During the Public Comments period, Brittany and Fred Lawson complained about the vultures in town during expensive damage to both of their vehicles. “I met with Kim Greenwood and he told me there was not a plan to address this issue,” Brittany Lawson said. Vultures are a federally protected species.

● In his report, Greenwood said the town’s audit was complete and would be presented by the accountant at the December meeting. Oaths of office will be administered at that meeting, he added, along with other organizational items. Greenwood added that there was no news in relation to the Dollar General controversy, other than town attorney Ann Rowe had rejected a draft judge’s order in the case but expected it to be in by Thanksgiving.

● Mayor Brown thanked everyone who had contributed to several recent events, including the vaccination event Saturday. She also mentioned receiving “so many positive comments” on how things are going in town at the Halloween festival and on Election Day. “We’re all working together,” she added.