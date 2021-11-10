Chamber honors business leaders at banquet

Scott Tedder, who founded two businesses related to home construction, speaks after accepting the 2021 Business Leader of the Year Award at the Chamber of Commerce banquet last Thursday. Carl and Kristie Mitchell accepted the 2021 R.J. Reynolds Business Innovation Leader of the Year award for Mitchell’s Meats. Virginia Byerly comments after she was honored as the 2021 Retired Community Leader of the Year award. Byerly volunteers at the Senior Center in King after a 40-year career with Sarah Lee. A student from each of the county’s high schools were honored as Future Business Leaders (from left): Eric Rivera, Maugrico Hernandez Ruiz, Cole Walk, Howard Utter, Kera Simmons and Rachel Mills. The East Stokes Outreach Ministry crew on hand at Jefferson Christian Church on Thursday, from left: Board member Nancy Boles, Executive Director Amanda Dodson, Thrift Store manager Mary Brown, bookkeeper Barbara Busick, Board member Roy Busick and Board chair Bill Nance. Tedder poses with his wife Kathy and daughter Makaylah.

KING — The advice offered by the top honorees at the 2021 Chamber of Commerce Awards Banquet, held last Thursday night at Jefferson Christian Church, sounded very similar.

“Get involved with the community, with things outside your business,” said 2021 Business Leader of the Year Scott Tedder.

“Be a ‘doer,’ and don’t wait for someone else to do it,” advised 2021 Retired Community Leader of the Year Virginia Byerly.

A good crowd enjoyed a meal and the awards ceremony. Other honorees were Mitchell’s Meats, represented by Carl and Kristi Mitchell, as the R.J. Reynolds Business Innovation Leader of the Year, and East Stokes Outreach Ministry for the Duke Energy Citizenship and Service Award. Executive Director Amanda Dodson accepted that award for the organization.

The Future Business Leader awards, sponsored by Forsyth Tech, were also presented to a winner from each of the county’s high schools. They were: Cole Walk from Stokes Early College, Eric Rivera from Meadowbrook Academy, Howard Utter from West Stokes, Kera Simmons from South Stokes, Maugrico Hernandez Ruiz from North Stokes, and Rachel Mills from Calvary Christian School.

Tedder is the owner of RIMAK Construction Group, a contractor and construction firm, and Builders Plan Source, a residential planning/design company. He’s a member of First Christian Church and sings in a gospel quartet.

Byerly spent 40 years with Sarah Lee before retirement. Then she started volunteering at the King Senior Center in 2007 and has been there a couple days a week every since.