Board of Commissioners hears from River Street CEO

DANBURY — The Stokes County Commissioners on Monday received an update from River Street CEO Eric Cramer, who urged the Board to move forward with a request for proposal on a service provider.

Commissioner Rick Morris said that River Street has completed “Phase One, the backbone network in the county, and the second phase will be much more important. Tell us how to do it, how to get folks connected.”

Cramer started with “opportunities to leverage federal funding” including “$65 billion now available through the infrastructure program,” and by mentioning River Street’s purchase of Stokes WiFi, which was completed in January. And he mentioned doing a comprehensive study of “unserved areas” of the county, with no Internet access.

“We are ready, willing and able to employ a network for providers,” Cramer said, asking that the county “create a RFP (Request For Proposal) to solicit providers. “We can provide service to everyone in a very short period of time, and would like to start that process right away.”

Board member Ronnie Mendenhall talked about his long relationship with Cramer and the desire for “reaching the unserved and the underserved.”

“We’ve been waiting on the availability for about a year,” Cramer continued. “There’s $350 million in USDA funding available, but it’s taking the feds a little while to get up to speed. We want to build something for everyone and leverage as much money as we can. The time to do this is now.”

“We’ve waited too long already,” Board Member Sonya Cox said. “We need to get this process started.”

In an exchange with Commissioner Rick Morris, Cramer said that wireless was a “stop-gap” and that fiber was the eventual way to go. “I believe we’ll be putting fiber in the ground for the next 10 years. That’s where the money is.”

“We’ve spent a lot of time and effort designing it and we’re ready,” Cramer added. “The ball is in you court. I’m not saying you have to choose us but we’d like to at least make a proposal.”

In other business, the Commissioners:

● Heard a positive report from Register of Deeds Brandon Hooker on the first quarter of the new fiscal year, including the awarding of 85 marriage licenses.

● Approved four Automated external defibrillators for Station 40.

● Appointed Commissioner Cox and Stacey Elmes to the new VAYA Health’s Regional Board.

● Elected Chris Smith to a vacancy for a Civilian Member position for Fire Commission.

● Learned about two additional pieces of surplus property to be advertised.

● Discussed Wall Loop Road for a 175-foot water tower for the Stokes-Danbury-Meadows Water Interconnection Project.