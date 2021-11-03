King City Council OKs White Road development

KING — The City Council worked through a crowded agenda with several important items Monday night, and voted to allow a large new development near the southwest end of White Road to move ahead.

The Council also decided to toss away a food truck ordinance that it’s been discussing for several months, approved a “creative way” to go forward with the state on the wastewater treatment facility, and celebrated major new progress on the repair of the fountain at Central Park Veterans’ Memorial.

As for the development, several residents spoke with concerns, in particular the areas tendency to flood during strong rains, and the increase in traffic that more than 200 new residences would add.

“There are flood issues,” said Planning and Zoning Director Keith Handy, “but I think they’ve addressed that.” A site plan distributed to the Council members showed several areas that would collect stormwater.

The development is on a 79-acre tract that is on both sides of White Road, with a mixture of 139 single family homes and 116 townhouses. The developer is BRD Land and Investment of Fort Mill, South Carolina.

Architect Sarah Shirley said she had worked with the City and reached out to neighbors during the planning phase, “and used their suggestions.” She also mentioned developing a green-way and a walking path that would provide benefits to King residents.

During the question and answer time, Council member Rick McCraw pointed out that this site is not currently inside the city limits, but Handy said that the deal hinges on the city annexing the area to provide water and sewer service.

The Council approved the rezoning request unanimously.

Several residents spoke out on the food truck issue, specifically in support of the Songbird House food truck out of Pilot Mountain that occasionally parks in the lot across from City Hall, including most Friday mornings. Owner Jenna Keener offers coffee, muffins and scones.

The issue developed when Wayne Mickey, owner of Fannie & Ira’s and Mickey & Company next to the City-owned parking lot, complained about food trucks on that site turning his business. Trying to respond to Mickey’s issues, City Manager Homer Dearmin has worked on the ordinance for the past three months. But when the Council came to the agenda item Dearmin began by saying “I agree with the public comments tonight that an ordinance is entirely unnecessary. It’s overkill. All we need to do is amend the permit fee schedule to add mobile vendors on city-owned property.”

“So the ordinance is null and void?” asked Mayor Jack Warren.

“I’d recommend doing away with it,” Dearmin responded. “It’s unnecessary. Mr. Mickey is the only one complaining.”

And a motion to amend the fee schedule was quickly approved.

The Council heard an optimistic prediction from Ben Marion that the newly renovated fountain at the Veterans’ Memorial should be ready by next week’s Veterans Day ceremony (11 a.m. on Nov. 11) “If the weather holds.”Marion said a two-inch water line will be run from the 12-inch line along Kirby Road to the fountain, which will mean the bowl of the fountain can be filled in about an hour. The repaired fountain, he added, “will look brand new” when this work is finished.

As for the planned wastewater treatment planned, the state has stonewalled progress toward King getting a permit to build its own facility, which would eliminate the monthly payment of more than a million dollars to the City of Winston-Salem to take care of King’s wastewater. City Engineer Scott Barrow outlined a bit of a work-around that involves Phosphorous Credits and the town of Pilot Mountain. “It’s a creative way to meet all the requirements the state has put on us,” Barrow said. “We’ve met every issue they’ve put before us. They can’t deny us (now). And this would provide legal grounds if they do deny us at this point.”

“We’ve been butting our heads against this for years,” McCraw said. “It’s a big issue; all of the candidates for City Council have talked about it.”

The deal with Pilot Mountain, which will cost close to $7,000 annually, was approved by the Council.

In other business, the City Council:

● Welcomed new employees Casey Beck (meter reader), Tyler Johnson (fire fighter), both of whom were born and raised in King, and new Battalion Chief Jonathan Lane, who will take over the city’s Fire Marshal position.

● Approved a rezoning request from David Spainhour for an acre and a half area on the back side of his own property on Spainhour Road.

● Approved plans for a “Book Walk” – sponsored by the Stokes Partnership for Children – at Central Park. Executive Director Cindy Tuttle said that the installation would be paid for out of money raised by the agency’s BBQ for Books fundraiser, and would be updates monthly. She also characterized the project as a collaboration with the King Library and King Parks and Recreation that might draw more families to visit the park. “Our event has done really well,” Tuttle told the Council members. “We might expand this project to other parks in Stokes County.”

● Approved budget amendments that would allocate $6,000 to replace the HVAC unit at the Senior Center, among other things.

● Approved allowing the City Manager to approve or reject Domestic Preparedness Region 5 Grants Projects. As explained by Fire Chief Steve Roberson, this is a program of North Carolina Emergency Management using funding from the federal Department of Homeland Security. Region 5 is an 11-county area that includes Stokes, and counties and municipalities develop grant requests for projects. “This sounds like large-scale mutual aid,” said Council member Charles Allen.

● Again tabled a proposal to revise the City’s certification table, this time until the next budget process.

● Heard an update from Parks and Rec Director Olivia Calloway, who said the Disc Golf project is moving along into the design phase and should be completed early next year. She also responded to questions about the equipment building at Recreation Acres and the cost of tearing it down, and trail damage at Central Park where a storm brought down a lot of trees.