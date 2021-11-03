Cole, Lane triumph in King vote; incumbents cruise in Danbury, Walnut Cove

Diane Myers, Director of Habitat for Humanity of Stokes County, votes at Poplar Springs Christian Church. Neill Caldwell | The Stokes News Several candidates and their supporters are ready to welcome voters at the polling site at Poplar Springs Christian Church in King Tuesday morning. Neill Caldwell | The Stokes News City Council Candidates Michael Lane (left) and Steven Hewett chat with a voter at the Recreation Acres polling site. Neill Caldwell | The Stokes News KING CITY COUNCIL RESULTS (Top two are elected) Jane Cole 541 Michael Lane 411 Tyler Bowles 386 Jonathan Carone 261 Steven Hewett 111

DANBURY — Jane Cole and Michael Lane will join the King City Council in the new year.

The two finished on top of the five candidate race for two open seats held Tuesday.

Cole led with 31.5% of the vote. Lane won a close battle for second place over newcomer Tyler Bowles, 23.9% to 22.5%, or 411 votes for Lane and 386 for Bowles.

Jonathan Carone was fourth with 15.2%, and Steven Hewett fifth with 6.5%.

Cole and Lane will replace Charles Allen and Wes Carter, who are stepping down from the Council.

“I am humbled that the citizens of King had faith and trust in me to represent them the next four years,” said Cole, who has worked for Forsyth County government for several years. “I will do my best to represent all the citizens fairly and responsibly.”

Incumbents encountered no problems whatsoever in municipal elections Tuesday in Danbury and Walnut Cove.

Mayors Janet Whitt in Dabury and Nellie Brown in Walnut Cove won with identical 93.3% of the vote in their respective communities. Both were unopposed.

“I appreciate everyone’s support who came out and voted for me today,” said Whitt, who was elected to her seventh term. “Every person’s vote is important, especially in a small town. I’ll continue to strive in making improvements in our town that are in the best interest of our citizens and the community. Thanks again to my loyal supporters.”

“I would like to thank everyone for coming out to vote,” Brown said. “It was a great turnout, and so nice to see so many senior citizens. I also received so many positive comments regarding how well the town is doing. We are all working together, and I thank God.”

Brown’s new term will be for four years, thanks to a change made by the Board of Commissioners earlier this year to extend each mayoral term from two to four years to match the commissioners’ terms of office.

There were two separate races in Walnut Cove for the Board of Town Commissioner. In the race for the unexpired term, incumbent Joe Bennett was unopposed and finished with 96% of the vote. In the other race, two seats were open, and incumbents Thomas Mitchell and Elwood Mabe were re-elected with 42.8% and 34.1% of the vote, respectively. Challenger Eric Donovan, a political newcomer, had a respectible 20.6%.

In Danbury, incumbents Wendi Spraker and David Hoskins were unopposed for their two open seats. Spraker finished with 52.9% and Hoskins had 42.1% of the vote on Tuesday.

Voter turnout in Tuesday’s municipal elections was 18% in Danbury and Walnut Cove, and just 14% in King.