Stokes man killed in church van wreck

Two members of a Pilot Mountain Church were killed, including a Stokes County man, when their van was struck and flipped over while on a church outing in eastern North Carolina Saturday.

John Natzle, 66, of Westfield, Kimber Smitherman, 69, of Dobson, both died at the scene of the crash in Brunswick County near the coast. The two, along with four other members of Freedom & Liberty Worship Center, were returning from a men’s group outing at the time of the wreck, according to Barbara Lundquist, the church secretary.

Natzle’s voter registration records list him as living at 1517 Jessup Road.

According to Sgt. Adams of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the van turned over multiple times after it was struck by a vehicle driven by Antwomar Stevens, 32, of Supply, at the intersection of N.C. 211 and Little Macedonia Road.

Adams said the van was traveling north on Highway 211, entering a four-way intersection where Stevens, in a Chevrolet pick-up truck, was sitting at a stop sign. Adams said the truck, driven by Stevens pulled out and struck the van, which then rolled “at least three times.”

Smitherman was ejected from the vehicle, Natzle remained inside.

Four other occupants were injured, including the driver, who was airlifted from the scene to a trauma center.

According to Lundquist, the four have now been released from the hospital.

“The last one released last night,” she said Tuesday. “All are at home dealing with injuries, trying to regain their strength, but they are out (of the hospital), which is a blessing.”

She said most of the church members learned of the tragedy quickly after the 7:50 a.m. crash, because one of the men riding in the van was able to call pastor Eddie Sawyers to tell him of the accident. Soon, the more than 200 church members were calling one another, sharing the tragedy and, she said, sharing in prayer for those in the van and their families.

According to Sgt. Adams, Stevens has thus far been charged with two counts of misdemeanor death by vehicle and failure to yield resulting in serious injury. He was also transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“We’ve not completed our investigation,” he said, though he added that no alcohol or other substance use is suspected. Stevens was also transported from the scene of the wreck to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. It was not clear Tuesday if he was still hospitalized.

The church planned a memorial service planned for Smitherman and Natzle on Wednesday.