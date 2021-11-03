Schools to step up for bands

Bullying and Harassing Behavior Policy “Bullying or harassing behavior” is any pattern of gestures or written, electronic, or verbal communications, or any physical act or any threatening communication, that takes place on school propetty, at any school-sponsored function, or on a school bus and that: 1) Places a student of employee in actual and reasonable fear of harm to his/her person or property. 2) Creates a hostile environment by interfering with a student’s educational performance, opportunities, or benefits. a) Bullying or harassing behavior includes, acts reasonably perceived as being motivated by race, color, religion, ancestry, origin, gender, socioeconomic status, academic status, appearance, disability, or association with others sharing these characteristics. b) No student or employee shall be subjected to bullying or harassment. c) No person shall engage in any act of reprisal or retaliation. d) An employee who has reliable information that bullying or harassment has occurred shall report the incident. e) A student or volunteer who has witnessed these be behaviors should report to school officials.

DANBURY — The Stokes County Board of Education, with something of a change of thinking on the part of Superintendent Dr. Brad Rice, got in step for the county’s band students and future band students at its Monday work session.

Dr. Rice opened a discussion on better funding school bands, or “the philosophy of funding band,” as Dr. Rice put it. Rice said he had not been a band member in his student days, and none of his children have been in the band, so “I’m probably not as educated as I should have been, but I am becoming more educated.”

Rice cited a fundraiser at Southeastern Stokes Middle School to replace a marimba, a percussion instrument that costs about $4,600 new. Rice said when he first saw this fundraiser he was “embarrassed as a superintendent. … It bothered me that we have students out selling products for instructional equipment. We should provide for the instructional materials in our classrooms.”

Dr. Rice continued with the idea that “band is becoming exclusive to the upper middle class people who can afford it. I’ve seen marching band fees of $300-$350. I’m afraid that in Stokes County, a lot of our impoverished students are being priced out of the opportunities.”

In last year’s budget, the Board did allocate $12,000 for bands, but it was to be split between the six county schools (three high schools and three middle schools) that currently offer band programs as an elective class.

West Stokes, Rice continued, was looking at purchasing just three new band instruments that will cost a total of $12,000, led by a $6,000 tuba.

“Those are some needs that either the Band Boosters may pay for, or the students, for instructional equipment.”

Rice went on to say that he would like the Board of Education to include a regular line item in the schools’ budget to fund band purchases in the future.

“I want to change the philosophy of how we fund bands,” he said. “For our instructional classes, I believe (the schools) ought to provide instructional materials.”

Board member Von Robertson, parent of a high school senior band member, agreed that there are “students who would like to be in the band but the cost is prohibitive for them. We go to band competitions where some of the students don’t even have money for concessions. … I think as a school system we have a responsibility to furnish instruments, to maintain them, and replace them. I would like to see us reimburse West Stokes and Southeastern for what they’ve spent.”

After discussion, the Board voted its approval to reimburse the West Stokes Band Boosters for $11,885, and allocate $4,619 for Southeastern Middle School to pay for a marimba.

“This is step one of a multi-step program to infuse our bands,” Dr. Rice said.

“This is a move forward that we need to take,” added Board member Pat Messick.

*A second major topic addressed by the Board on Monday was the school system’s policies on Assaults, Threats and Harassment. Academics Director Doug Rose gave the Board an overview.

“In 2018 (the system) came out within the harassment and bullying policy, went over it with all our principals and set up the Tip Line,” Rose said. “To me, one of the biggest pieces of the education about bullying is we have to get folks to recognize this definition so that we are truly defining bullying. This is something we reference back to very often when we’re talking to parents about this policy.”

A record is maintained of all incidents, and the principals required to enter the information.

Rose mentioned that the Tip Line is not being used very often. “Less than five have been reported so far this year as of the end of October. It was also used minimally in the most recent school year as well. In many ways that’s a good thing. I want students to be comfortable enough to come to their principal or teacher. That allows a more thorough investigation. If it’s reported anonymously, we only get the perspective of the victim. So I hope students will continue to come to us so we can talk through it.

“And for parents, I hope they call the school because the Tip Line reduces the amount of follow-up we can do. Each one of these situations leads to more questions.”

Rose showed that each offense has a range of punishments; for first offense it’s from one to three days of out-of-school suspension.

“Education is the key in all of this,” Rose stressed. “To steer it back to the statute, to walk through the definition so that we all understand, and then to walk through all the consequences moving forward, so that everyone knows what happens to prevent this. We all have to recognize the definition of it. And we need to educate students in the bullying prevention. We do run a program for bullying prevention, for positive behavior and support. And we train our staff and students for correct responses to certain situations.”

In response to a question about different penalties for different grade levels, Dr. Rice noted that elementary school students “may not understand what they’re doing yet. You have to talk with them, try to educate them, ‘this is unacceptable behavior.’ There’s just an age difference, a developmental difference, and therefore the punishments are different.”

Rose also mentioned that, thanks to social media, bullying now can continue once students leave the campus.

“We almost ought to move that to the top of the list,” Board Chair Cheryl Knight added.

“Each of these investigations take tons of time that administrators put into it,” Rice said. “They want to handle it right. Do we get it wrong at times? Sure we do. There’s no doubt about that. But no one is intentionally doing it wrong, and I believe there’s a lot of good-faith investigation that goes into making sure the right person is punished.”

“Behavior modification is extremely difficult,” Rice added. “We keep working on it, I promise you.”

In other business, the Board:

● Received a report from Rose on i-Ready data, with comparisons to state and national performances in terms of where students stand in relationship to their grade level. Because many students took standardized tests at home during the pandemic that may skew some of the data, Rose said, so comparisons were made to the 2019-2020 school year. For the Math portion, Rose said “Stokes County students did perform slightly better than the nation and North Carolina. I find this extremely encouraging. … For year-to-date we are performing – not where we were before COVID – but we are performing. In particular, our eighth grade data has taken an upswing.”

For Reading, “We are not as high as we were, but we did not expect to be with all the interruptions related to COVID,” Rose said. “But compared to historic national norms, we are very close to previous year’s performance, and for fall BOY performances, we are scoring higher than the national averages.”

Board member Pat Messick suggested using some of the COVID funding for more “proactive tutoring” for students who are struggling, and Knight wondered how many tutors are available for each school.

● Heard the latest COVID update from Dr. Rice. Currently among staff, there is one active case and a total of 42 cases for this school year. For students, there are 20 active cases and 352 for the year. Rice was happy to add that “there are only 16 quarantines today, all students. Of 339 cases in Stokes County Schools, only 20 have been the result of school spread. And of the 695 quarantines due to close contact at school only 20 have resulted in positive tests.” Rice added that the county trends are positive, and that the Centers for Disease Control are projecting to continue a downward trend for StokesCounty COVID cases.

● Discussed opening the bidding process for a new Metro-Ethernet Wide Area Network contract, which expires next June.

● Received guest log-ins to be able to review individual school improvement plans.

● Reviewed the 7000 series of school policies, which relate to personnel. Board Attorney Fred Johnson said that this section of policies had not been updated in quite a while. The Board also approved the 6000 series of policies.

● Approved the Personnel Report.