Most Wanted

The Stokes County Sheriff’s office is seeking assistance in locating these suspects:

Chad Allen Barringer, 42, white male, 5-foot-10, 150 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes, is wanted for arrest for failure to appear in court on a child support order.

James Pendleton Kiger, 33, white male, 5-foot-11,175 pounds, brown hair, blue eyes, is wanted for arrest for failure to pay child support. His last known addresses were 1396 Millsap Road in Pinnacle and 4007 Brown Mountain Road in Pilot Mountain.

Kevin Joseph Simpson, 29, white male, 6-foot-2, 220 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes, is wanted for arrest for conspiracy to manufacture methamphetamine and possession to distribute methamphetamine precursor. His last known address was 1080 Old Wagon Road in King.

If you have information on the location of any of these men, contact the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office at 336-593-8787, 800-672-2851, 336-593-8130 and ask for the sergeant on duty. You can also call the Stokes County Crime Stoppers line at 1-800-222-8506.