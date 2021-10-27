Looking ahead toward the March primary

DANBURY — As we approach Tuesday’s day at the polls for municipal elections, it might be a good time to look ahead to the 2022 local elections.

The primary elections will be held on March 8. The period to file is noon on Dec. 6 to noon on Dec. 17, and candidates must file at the Board of Elections office.

There will be three seats open for the Board of County Commissioners, currently held by incumbents Andy Nickelston, Wayne Barneycastle and Rick Morris. One newly declared candidate is recently retired Stokes County Manager Jake Oakley.

Two seats on the Board of Education, those held currently by Pat Messick and Mike Rogers, are up for election.

Sheriff Joey Lemons is running for re-election, with Clerk of Court Jason Tuttle as an early opponent.

There are two announced candidates for the 2022 Clerk of Court election: Will Carter and Kathy Kiser.

Both of our local seats in the N.C. General Assembly are up for election. The 30th Senate District is held by Phil Berger of Rockingham County, and the 91st House seat is held by Kyle Hall of King.

***

The State Board of Elections is encouraging prospective candidates for the Office of Sheriff to complete mandatory forms verifying that they have no prior felony convictions or felony expungements.

The required forms are now available on the NC Department of Justice website, https://ncdoj.gov/law-enforcement-training/sheriffs/. Once completed, candidates for sheriff will obtain a disclosure statement, which is required for filing for office.

A new state law requires sheriff candidates and appointees to verify that they have no prior felony convictions or expungements of felony convictions.

Candidate filing for the 2022 sheriff contest runs from Dec. 6-17.

Prospective candidates should start completing the forms at least a month before filing. Each candidate must fill out separate forms from the N.C. Administrative Office of the Courts and the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Education and Training Standards Commission.

The sheriffs’ commission alone estimates two to three weeks for their form to be processed, so time is of the essence in completing these forms.

The person filing for sheriff must give the disclosure statement to their county board of elections when they file. The filing process is not complete until a person submits the disclosure statement.

Under a new state law, a person is not eligible to serve as a sheriff in North Carolina if they have been convicted of a felony, even if they’ve completed their sentence or had the conviction expunged from their record. A person who receives an unconditional pardon of innocence for their felony may file for the office of sheriff or be appointed to that office.

The law also removed the requirement that a candidate for sheriff be a resident of the county for at least a year before the general election.

As part of the process for completing the disclosure statement, the Commission must conduct a criminal background check. The disclosure statement and supporting documentation will not be public records.

The person filing for sheriff must give the disclosure statement to the county Board of Elections when they file. The filing process is not complete until a person submits the disclosure statement.