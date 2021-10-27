King again listed as top affordable city

KING — King is again listed as among most affordable places to live in North Carolina.

The city has made the rankings three years in a row, previously finishing at No. 3 in 2020 and No. 8 in 2019. It was also No. 9 in 2016, the second year of the study.

As housing prices skyrocket in a very busy market, with shortages of building materials for new home construction, the idea of “affordable” may not mean what it meant even a couple of years ago. But it does mean that the King and Stokes County community offer less expensive home ownership options that some of their larger neighbors.

The Federal Reserve recently reported that the median existing home price nationally was $343,472, a record high.

The new study from SmartAsset ranks King as the third most affordable place in the state, behind Winterville and Lewisville. Coming in at No. 7 was Stokesdale.

The study weighed several factors, including taxes, homeowners’ insurance, and home costs relative to the local median income. Places where home ownership costs were lowest relative to the median income in each location were considered the most affordable.

King’s median income is listed at $65,833, with an annual property tax of $1,617. Average closing costs for home sales are $2,467, annual homeowner’s insurance is $1,007, and the average annual mortgage payment is $6,601.

Smart Asset’s analysis by including all cities with a population of 5,000 or greater. We then measured the total cost of owning a home (using the average home cost) in each city over a five-year period. That five-year cost was then measured as a proportion of median household income in each place to determine affordability.

The company used data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the National Association of Insurance Commissioners and government websites.

SmartAsset provides consumer-focused financial information and advice that powers SmartAdvisor, a national marketplace connecting consumers to financial advisors.

Another highlights from the SmartAsset study of costs in North Carolina included Stokes County ranking sixth in the state on affordability of closing costs relative to income.

Realtors say they are increasingly talking up communities outside the Triad’s urban core, including places like King, as highway improvements make them more commuter friendly. Local commuters have an easier drive compared to larger metros like Charlotte or Raleigh-Durham.