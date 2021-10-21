King City Council candidates respond to questions











It is a tradition of The Stokes News to print candidate responses to questions posed by the Editor. Here are the questions and answers for the five persons running for two seats on the King City Council. The municipal election is Nov. 2.

• How long have you lived in King? What’s your educational and work background? Have you ever run for or office before?

Tyler Bowles: I have had the privilege of living in King my whole life! I attended Calvary Christian School from K4 to 12th grade and then received my Associates degree in business from Forsyth Technical Community College. I have worked alongside my dad at JVB Automotive for the past 12 years and I manage our car sales lot. I have never run for an office but have always been interested in city government. I am excited to see what this election has in store!

Jonathan Carone: I moved to King when I was 4 years old and was here through my freshman year of college. I then moved away for a total of 14 years before choosing to move home back in 2019. I have a Master of Arts in Student Ministry from Liberty Baptist Theological Seminary and a Bachelor of Science in Student Ministry from Liberty University. While in college I worked for the Athletic Department at Liberty. After graduating, I spent 4.5 years on staff at a large church in Knoxville, Tennessee, where I held many different roles. After leaving that job, I started my own marketing and web design business where I help businesses, churches, and nonprofits all around the world reach more people through marketing that serves their audience and helps solve their problems. Running for office was never one of my goals in life, but after being asked to run by so many people over the summer, I decided to run and serve my hometown if the people wanted me to.

Jane Cole: I have lived in King approximately 53 years and moved inside the City limits a year and half ago. My educational background: I am a graduate of North Surry High School in Mount Airy; attended Central Wesleyan University in South Carolina and High Point University, as well as the UNC-CH Institute of Government. My work background: Westinghouse Corporation, two years; Forsyth County government, 39 years. My jobs included Clerk to the Board of Forsyth County Commissioners, Assistant to the County Manager, Director of External Communications and Legislative Liaison. I am now retired. I have never run for public office.

Steven Hewett: I’ve lived in King for 22 years. I’m a homeowner and know/feel what it is like when I get that water/sewer/garbage bill as well as the yearly property tax bill, especially when they keep going up. I’m a few credits short of my Associates degree. I ran for City Council four years ago. My father was career Air Force, which gave me the opportunity to live all over the United States. I entered that U.S. Army in 1975 and was stationed at several military bases throughout my military career: Ft. Ord, California, Ft. Hood, Texas, Ft. Bragg, Ft. Lewis, Washington, Bismarck Kaserne Schwäbisch Gmünd Germany and was deployed to Afghanistan 2003-2004 at Forward Operating Base Salerno in the Khowst District. So am a Army/National Guard veteran. I retired from the Department of Defense in 2005. Current business owner (38+ years): I own and operate an award-winning and nationally recognized Karate school in King. I write a law enforcement publication used by officers and do business with police, county sheriffs and other law enforcement agencies across the state.

Michael Lane: I moved to King in August of 2008 to attend Calvary Baptist Bible College in King. Over the past 13 years, I’ve gotten married and we’ve had three beautiful children. I graduated with my Bachelor of Theology in 2012 and have been the Student Ministries Director of Calvary Baptist Church in King since 2014. Although I have been volunteering for campaigns since 2008, this is my first time running for office.

• What is the No. 1 issue for the City of King right now?

Bowles: I believe the number one issue that affects our citizens is our water and sewer prices. The exorbitant sewer prices continue to climb year-by-year and it has to stop.

Carone: We need a plan to manage our growth. For far too long, we’ve reacted to the things going on around us instead of being proactive in creating a plan to lead us. Our city leadership needs to determine what the people of our city — you, the person reading this article — value and put together a plan to make sure we can finance it. We need to have a vision to guide our growth so we can make sure the amount of people we attract to King doesn’t exceed what we can support. While growth is inevitable, it shouldn’t be at the expense of those of us who live here now. We need to create blueprints to build King’s future so we can then create a budget for what it’ll take to get there.

Cole: My No. 1 issue for the City right now is addressing the high cost of sewer services. I believe it is imperative that we continue talks with the current and future Council and our representatives in Raleigh to make absolutely sure we will get some relief for our citizens, or, at the very least, a long-term solution.

Hewett: There is no No. 1 issue that takes precedence over another. We have so many issues ranging from increasing police and fire department personnel and equipment, expanding the water treatment plant for future needs, getting the sewer treatment plant built, road repair and construction, our Parks and Recreation, the Senior Center, opioid/drug usage in the community, as well as citizen complaints and concerns. The simple answer is, what really controls the ability to take care of all these issues, whether it is No. 1 or No. 10, is the budget. This will require a constant awareness of both current and future departmental needs as well as looking at our city’s growth to raise needed revenues

Lane: In my opinion, this question has a multilayered answer. The top priority for our citizens is their sewer bill. It is far too high! As a citizen, I am tired of getting a bill over $200 every two months and I’m confident that I’m not the only one. As I’ve met with citizens over the past several months, this is constantly the top issue brought up. This is an especially important issue for our senior citizens. who are on a fixed income and continue to watch their water/sewer bill go up. We must build our own wastewater treatment facility as soon as possible to put ourselves on the road to savings in the near future. The top priority faced by our city is the budget. It has reached a level of dire importance! Over the past several years, our city spending has gone up while our revenue has remained relatively flat. We must closely guard our spending while wisely preparing our city for future growth. I will address economic development later in the questionnaire.

• Are you in favor of letting residents vote on a liquor by the drink referendum?

Bowles: Yes, I am in favor of letting the residents vote on liquor by the drink. I do not drink, however, I believe as a good City Councilperson I should put my preferences aside and let our citizens have a voice.

Carone: Absolutely. While I don’t drink personally, it’s the role of the Council to do what’s in the best interest of the city. I believe liquor by the drink is the linchpin to new restaurants, retail opportunities, hotels and event spaces being created in King. It is what will allow us to begin to capture money from the people who drive through King – including many of the 800,000 going to Hanging Rock each year – so the residents won’t carry the entire burden of financing our future. Ultimately though – it’s not about what I think. It’s about what the people think. This discussion has been going on for many years with no formal vote. Our people deserve to be able to let their voice be heard – in either direction – so we can settle this debate once and for all.

Cole: Yes, I am in favor of all citizens having a vote on the ABC/liquor by the drink issue.

Hewett: I’m for liquor by the drink even though I do not drink myself. I see it as another means of revenue and the residual effects it would have in bringing more diverse restaurants and businesses to King, resulting in property and sales tax as well as increasing more foot traffic to stores in the community. This could also bring in needed jobs and hopefully keep people spending their money here instead of going to Winston-Salem or other towns. Even though everyone at the (candidates’) forum said they were for a referendum, I clearly stated I was for liquor by the drink. Some other candidates who said, yes to a referendum actually oppose liquor by the drink on religious grounds and that’s fine for them. However, the Council doesn’t have to let it go to a referendum. They simply can vote to allow it and for those in the community that oppose alcohol due to their religious beliefs, can simply not drink. But they don’t have the right to tell others they have to adhere to their religious beliefs in opposing alcohol. They do not have the right to tell others how to live their life just as they don’t want others to tell them how to worship their God. We already have beer and wine sales, and liquor by the drink is really no different.

Lane: There are two ways for a referendum to be added to the ballot. A vote of the Council: If elected to the council, I would not be in favor of adding the referendum to the ballot because I believe building an ABC store in King would be detrimental to our citizens. I simply will not vote against my conscious and do not want the damage brought about by a liquor store on my hands. A community petition: If at least 35% of registered voters in King sign a petition to add the referendum to the ballot, it would be added with, or without the consent of the council.

• What separates you from your opponents? Why, in other words, should folks for you?

Bowles: I am young, ambitious, and ready to listen. I believe my long-term connections in this city will work to help me achieve the goals I have in mind for our city.

Carone: Every candidate in this race is more than competent enough to lead us. They all love our town and are suggesting the ideas they think will best serve us moving forward. I bring a different approach to how we look at our future. The current approach we’ve been taking hasn’t been working. That’s why after the budget season this year Councilman Wesley Carter said “We want to continue to provide the services we provide, and King provides a lot. We’ve had to cut things we didn’t want to cut and raise things we didn’t want to raise. It was not a fun process.” My goal isn’t to present myself as the guy with all the best ideas. I’m not so arrogant as to think I have a monopoly on good ideas. I think there are plenty of people in our town — whether in leadership now or a normal resident — who have great ideas. My entire goal with this campaign is to present a new way to approach the issues facing our town, inspire more people to get involved, and help us build King’s future together.

Cole: The thing that separates me most from all the other candidates is my governmental experience. I understand how local government works, I understand how budgets are assembled, I understand planning, zoning and inspections as well as finance, tax, administration and community and economic development projects. I have worked extensively with county and city departments. I have experience in grant-writing and funding. I have experience in working with state legislators as well as many constituents. I have collaborated with county department heads on many issues very similar to those facing the City of King. While working at Forsyth County, I was named North Carolina Outstanding Clerk of the Year, I received the North Carolina Certified Municipal Clerk designation, I received the Order of the Long Leaf Pine Award from the Governor for exemplary service in county government as well as National Association of Counties Achievement Award for outstanding programs in county government. My work experience has prepared me and defined me as an engaging and viable candidate for the King City Council. I offer my experience, my knowledge, my integrity and my time to the citizens of King.

Hewett: I have a grounded work ethic and strong organizational skills, which started when I was child. I started working and earning money when I was 8 years old delivering newspapers (and winning awards from the newspaper company) and mowing lawns for spending money. Early in my military career, I received the Distinguished Graduate Award and was awarded a promotion at my graduation ceremony from Advanced Individual Training at Ft. Ord. I was then stationed with the 2nd Armored Division at Ft. Hood, where I received a fast track promotion and other recognitions by the command. I was stationed with 1st/41st Field Artillery (Pershing Missile Unit) in Germany, receiving more accolades from my commanders. When serving with the North Carolina National Guard 1st/130th Aviation Attack Battalion attached to the 10th Mountain Division, we were deployed to Afghanistan in 2003, where I received a Bronze Star and Combat Action Badge for my actions at FOB Salerno. I currently own and operate two businesses in King. One, a successful award winning karate school and the other a law enforcement publication I write for our state’s law enforcement officers. Being retired I’m able to attend committee meetings, meet with the businesses and citizens. With my successful business skills and experiences I feel these will assist me in working with other council members and committees as well as bringing my life experiences to the table in balancing the budget as I do with my personal affairs.

Lane: Relationships! Over the past several months, I’ve spent time getting to know so many of our citizens, community leaders, and city employees. Nearly all of them have been pleasantly surprised that a candidate was willing to take the time to get to know them. I have sat and listened to the ideas and desires of our community and forged many great relationships. My door will always be open to the citizens of our community. I want to hear the concerns of citizens and their ideas to make King be the best place it can be. No citizen is unimportant, and no need is too small. As I mentioned earlier, I have been working in political campaigns since 2008. Through time, relationships have been built with area leaders. I believe that my relationships with our county commissioners, school board, State Rep. Kyle Hall, Congresswoman Virginia Foxx, Congressman Patrick McHenry, the leadership of Rural Hall and Tobaccoville, and others will be an asset to the city.

• There seem to be a lot of new homes going up in King. How would you balance growth with the long pressure that development brings on areas like traffic concerns and infrastructure?

Bowles: I have spoken with a few of our city leaders and the resounding sentiment is that if we do not grow with King King will grow us and that’s not a good place to be as the leadership of the city. I believe we must stay in front of these issues before they become problems by staying in constant contact with our Department of Transportation and city planners and making sure they have the tools necessary from us to accomplish that.

Carone: There are over 80 homes under construction as of this response, with another subdivision approved back in September, so this is a real issue. Our Planning Board and current City Council have done a solid job in managing this growth in what they have approved and rejected over the last few years. While it’d be more fun to dream about splash pads and community pools, how we handle these infrastructure needs is what will define our future moving forward. If we can build the proper foundation now – getting the roads widened, the first responders hired, the sidewalks built – it will set us up for future success. To do that properly, we must continue to look towards what type of growth we’re bringing in. Our biggest source of revenue comes from property taxes, but we also must make sure we’re serving the needs of our residents from an affordable housing standpoint. Getting that balance right will be difficult, but if we can be proactive in our planning instead of reactive, we can work with the city staff and our residents to get it right.

Cole: We certainly need to get advice and input from N.C. DOT related to current and future traffic issues. I am now and have been advocating for more stoplights in critical locations around our City. With growth there comes more traffic, more pressures on infrastructure and more congestion. I feel it is more important than ever for us to strategically and thoughtfully plan for our future growth. As I mentioned at the Candidates’ Forum, Smart Growth strategies can help us, as a community, achieve our goals for growth and development while maintaining our distinctive character. We must have a vision that includes our natural community layout and beauty, our educational assets, our recreational and our business assets. We must also assess ours road structure and evaluate any major changes or future construction issues. However, first and foremost, we must take care of our current and future residents and give them some much-needed relief on our water/sewer issue With the potential of receiving $22 million from the state (many thanks to Rep. Kyle Hall), we hope to have some future solutions to our sewer issue. As was stated in the Stokes County 2035 Comprehensive Plan, “Due to continual increase of sewer rates by the City of Winston-Salem, the City of King must consider development of its own Waste Water Treatment Facility,” Again, I will quote Abraham Lincoln, “the best way to predict the future is to create it yourself.”

Hewett: This is very controversial question when you have many citizens who want to keep King a small town and others who want growth for entertainment and businesses in order to keep tax dollars here instead being spent in Winston-Salem or elsewhere. I feel our roads in and around King are quite congested at certain times of day and need to be widened with turning lanes added. A lot of that depends on the N.C. DOT and their surveys whether or not they will widen a road, add turning lanes or lights at intersections. With that said, most of the time DOT only looks at existing roads when traffic flow starts causing problems, however, when a developer is going to build a housing community or business a traffic survey has to be completed and DOT will require them to build turning lanes or widen roads to accommodate traffic going in and out of the development. With new home and business development comes not only the traffic and infrastructure concerns but also what impact this growth has on our local schools and emergency services. All of which has to be taken into consideration by the council as well as citizen concerns when developments or businesses are built in their backyard.

Lane: With the upcoming Winston-Salem Beltway and the upgrade of US 52 to I-74, growth is coming to King! We must be wise as we consider the future of our city. As the I-74 project continues to progress and the Meadowbrook Road bridge is completed, the possibility of a future exit at Trinity Church Road provides exciting possibilities for city growth and should alleviate many of the traffic issues within our city. New neighborhoods and homes will expand our tax base but will also further stretch our services and infrastructure. We must intelligently move into that future and understand where we need to be to facilitate future expansion of our city. I absolutely want King to grow, but it’s also vital that we not forget our roots. People want to move to King to escape the hustle and bustle of Winston-Salem and Greensboro; it’s important that we do not become just as congested.

• How might the City of King recruit businesses to locate here, or nurture local entrepreneurs to create business like small-scale manufacturing?

Bowles: I believe we could do this a variety of different ways. I would propose we build a network of existing businesses and business owners to help mentor up-and-coming entrepreneurs. For larger businesses, we could explore tax incentives and work to build a list of attributes that would entice a small-scale manufacturer to start a business here. I would also work to ensure our social media outlets stay up to date and have the relevant information available to all entrepreneurs.

Carone: I’m going to be honest with this one – and it might backfire on me with many of your readers – but I don’t know that we can recruit the type of manufacturing businesses mentioned in this question. The future of our town won’t be built primarily on the back of manufacturing jobs. We are a bedroom community. The average commute to work for a King resident is 26 minutes. As the Winston-Salem bypass is built and Greensboro becomes accessible in 30 minutes, we’re going to see more and more people move here and commute to Greensboro, Kernersville and High Point. I’d love to be wrong and see manufacturing businesses show interest in King, but I believe our future will be built on businesses that take advantage of the people passing through town and who serve the local residents. That’s why I’m a big advocate of liquor by the drink. It will take a few years to see the results of passing that referendum, but that vote is the linchpin to new restaurants, hotels, retail shops and event spaces. Having those opportunities will be what attracts local entrepreneurs to create businesses in King. It will allow us to keep the money made in other towns here in King instead of having it spent elsewhere.

Cole: I believe in nurturing our existing businesses, letting them know they have our support and sharing in their problems to help them find solutions, then moving to look for additional businesses to locate here. I am sure our own Economic Development Committee discusses challenges and issues we may face in attracting new businesses. One option would be to have the land space designated for new businesses should it be a manufacturing business or something similar, with appropriate zoning already in place. To entice new businesses to settle here, we must have our plan in order, have a quality work force available and ideally, we should have the land, or an existing facility and a plan for their success. Economic development is important to the fiscal health of any community and we must be proactive, rather than reactive, to future business inquiries. The State Economic Development office knows of possible businesses who wish to start or relocate their businesses, possibly in our area. It could be a great resource for us. Stokes County also has an Economic Development director who will and currently works with our elected officials as well as our Economic Development Committee to encourage new businesses to locate here. Also, the 2035 Comprehensive Plan for Stokes County outlines some very helpful ways to improve on our total economic plan. We must all work together for the good of our community.

Hewett: There is no one-simple answer for this question. Attracting businesses and manufacturing to your community requires multiple areas of consideration of those wishing to locate to our community, and it requires the council to balance growth with budgetary and community concerns. To start you need an infrastructure that will support manufacturing whether it is small or large scale. This is a concern when manufacturing companies are considering an area to build or relocate, they look at housing, area manpower capabilities, roads/highway/airport access, utilities as in water/sewer/garbage, electrical, etc… . without these in place our area could lose out on these opportunities. An answer to this is to upgrade our water system and get the state to the issue permit(s) for the sewage treatment plant so it can be built. These are two major building roadblocks for community and business growth. Another area would be utilizing our Economic Development Committee more in working with local and outside real estate developers, banks and local land owners in developing land in and around King for commercial or residential use. Have a closer working relationship with the Small Business Administration, local banking community and Chamber of Commerce in finding funding for entrepreneurs. If the housing development of 600 homes comes to Tobaccoville that will bring a large amount business traffic to King as well as the 200-400 homes in and around King already being built or planned to be built.

Lane: This is at the heart of King’s future. First, we need to let small/medium-sized businesses and entrepreneurs know that King is open for business. Our King Economic Development Committee along with our Stokes County Economic Development Board and King Chamber of Commerce must be actively involved in fostering the relationships needed to assist existing businesses and attract new businesses. Building re-use grants and tax credits should be on the table for companies looking to build, or expand, in King; focusing specifically on companies that would give us a return on our investment within 3-5 years. The good news is that the Stokes County portion of King is a Federal Opportunity Zone. There are major financial incentives for investing in King and it doesn’t cost our city a penny. This should be a major selling point for King. Additionally, we have an excellent opportunity to market prime commercial property on Big Oaks Drive. Working with the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina will be a key to future development. The future of King is strong!

• One of the issues mentioned at the Candidates’ Forum was the quality and number of city services compared with our tax rate and other funding sources. Should programs or services be eliminated or cut back, or should those services be maintained and any cost increases passed along to citizens?

Bowles: I believe the services we currently offer are very enticing to residents in our city. I use and appreciate the services that our city offers however I don’t believe we should just sit on our hands and let cost rise without reason. I’d work to maintain the current pricing and service balance we have without sacrificing quality.

Carone: This last year our City Council raised taxes for the first time in eight years while also having to cut services they didn’t want to cut because we were trying to pay 2021 prices on 2014 income. That should show us the way we have been doing things is no longer sustainable. We can’t continue having taxes as low as they have been and still provide the number of resources people are accustomed to if we don’t bring in new revenue. If we don’t bring in new revenue, we will be faced with the decision of cutting services or raising taxes again. There’s no other way around it. Moving forward, we need to determine what our big rocks are so we can then finance those things first. Once we determine our big rocks, we can then set a budget to finance those things first and fill out the rest of our budget around those things. Those big rocks will influence how we govern and what we prioritize moving forward. That could potentially lead to additional cuts in service, but those are the unfortunate growing pains our town is facing. At the end of the day, we have a choice to make: We can bring in new revenue to finance the services we’ve become accustomed to having or we can keep doing things the same as always and cut some of the current services. My goal is to represent what the people want, not what I want. This type of leadership requires open dialogue and clear communication with the people we’re serving and representing, and it’s what we need in order to build King’s future together.

Cole: As some may know, our revenue streams are property taxes, sales taxes, user fees, state and federal grant monies, and, if ABC stores are approved, there will eventually be a revenue stream. Additionally, I would suggest looking for other revenue streams, such as grants monies which are available thru many state departments and capitalizing on our natural recreational resources such as Hanging Rock State Park and the Sauratown Mountain range. There were over 500,000 visitors to Hanging Rock Park this past season and many traveled thru King to this destination. Thoughtful planning could bring more revenue options to us. One of the jobs of the City Council is to develop and approve a budget each year by matching the revenues with the expenditures. That sounds easy, but in many cases, it’s not … many decisions have to be made on where the monies should go. I, personally, do not endorse a tax rate increase unless it is absolutely necessary. I would not want to cut needed services, so I would look at each and every expenditure by line item to determine if there may be a way to avoid a tax increase. Those of us living in the City are taxed both by the County and City so we need to look more closely at our budget to keep our taxpayer’ additional costs to a minimum. Presently, the services we receive are compatible with most cities our size. We have outstanding first responders, recreational facilities and educational facilities. A closer look and evaluation of all City services should be done at budget time.

Hewett: Of course when looking at the budget, all services and departments are looked at for their efficiency and public needs. If there is a department or service that is no longer being utilized by the public we would need to determine if it is necessary to keep or eliminate it and use those funds elsewhere. There is no simple or definitive answer to this question other that looking at current or future needs of the city and what the public feels about the current services offered.

Lane: King offers a remarkable number of services for the size of our city. We have 2 beautiful parks, operate the only Police Department in the county, and have wonderful city employees who go above and beyond to make King what it is. We all enjoy these services and are thankful for them. As a conservative, I believe taxes should be kept as low as possible. But I have no desire to cut any of our services.

