Chestnut Grove holds National Junior Honor Society ceremony

On Oct. 11, the Chestnut Grove chapter of the National Junior Honor Society held the induction ceremony for new members and a recognition for returning members for the 2021-2020 school year. Last year’s induction ceremony was cancelled due to COVID.

Thirty-nine new members were inducted this year, while 43 returning members were recognized.

The new members are: Tae Boissey, Elijah Bolejack, Mackenzie Boyles, Elijah Brown, Kamberlyn Carico, Isabella Carter, Joseph Cox, Breanna Eldridge, Brynlee Farmer Ragland, Deacon Friedrich, Julia Friel, Emma Fulp, Grayson George, Jackson Goins, Elizabeth Grabs, Leila Howard, Leah Hurt, Caroline Jones, Beatrice Lane, Allison Monty, Allison O’ Brien, Aarlyn Pollay, Emery Pruitt, Charles Reeves, Carson Roberson, Rebekah Roberts, Kaylee Sammons, Aubry Soto, Caroline Stogner, Alyssa Underwood, Ava Voss, Jackson Watts, Aubrey Welch, Logan Welch, Sophie Wilhelm, Grace Williams, Sophia Williams, Joshua Wrenn and Olivia Zimmerman.

Returning members are: Kennley Atkins, Abigail Ausborn, Savannah Bailey, Brooklyn Bloodworth, Amber Boger, Ethan Bottoms, Ryley Bowles, Kayla Bradshaw, Ragan Burge, Dacey Campbell, Megan Cox, Alexis Culler, Kathryn Davis, Danielle Delk, Tyler Doby, Lily Dudley, Kiersten Elkins, Bella Fulcher, Madelyn Hall, Emilee Hansen, Anna Haynes, Eryn Hooker, Kayden Hux, Isabella Jones, Micah Long, Millicent McGee, Dalton Messer, Zoe Morgan, Kaitlyn Nobels, Elizabeth Parrish, Abigail Scott, Emma Sealey, Corinne Seamon, Charlotte Servin, Issac Silmser, Scarlett Smith, Carter Spainhour, William Spainhour and Baylee Tilley.

Mark Maser, co-advisor of the Chestnut Grove chapter, and Principal David Bennett of Chestnut Grove addressed the inductees and congratulated them on their efforts.

In order to be considered for membership, students must maintain a grade- point average of a 93 or higher for an entire year at CGMS. They must also have an unblemished behavior record, four teacher recommendations, and an essay explaining how they plan to live up to the ideals of the National Junior Honor Society: Leadership, Character, Scholarship, and Service.

National Honor Society members pledge to uphold the standards of the society both in and out of school, and are required to complete community service hours during the school’s calendar year. Presently, Chestnut Grove has 82 active members in its National Junior Honor Society chapter.